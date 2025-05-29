10 Naruto characters who would be perfect diplomats, ranked

Naruto characters as diplomats are both a unique and an intriguing thought. With so many characters in the series with their own varying individual personality, several characters come to mind when it comes to diplomacy, with some already playing a role similar to that, or some just outright created for the job.

Ad

From Kakashi Hatake to the Hokage Minato Namikaze, here are 10 Naruto characters who would be perfect as diplomats, ranked based on their diplomatic qualities shown in the series and the degree of intelligence and level-headedness needed to get the job done.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Asuma, Minato, Kakashi, and seven other Naruto characters who'd be perfect diplomats, ranked

10) Neji Hyuga

Ad

Trending

Neji is one of the Naruto characters who'd be a perfect diplomat (Image via Pierrot)

Neji Hyuga from Naruto was one of the most intelligent and rational characters in the series. He was barely seen losing his cool throughout the series, other than the one instance during his fight with Naruto in the Chunin Exam.

Ad

Furthermore, Neji sacrificed his life for Naruto, whom he saw as the future of the village, also expanding upon his farsighted nature, which is a must-have quality for a diplomat. Sadly, due to his demise, his character's role in the post-war arc could not be seen, which could have been something political.

9) Shizune

Shizune is one of the Naruto characters who'd be a perfect diplomat (Image via Pierrot)

Going into the job, Shizune will have an upper hand compared to several other Naruto characters in this list because of her experience working as Tsunade's right hand. Even during the series, Shizune was seen clearing up several of Tsunade's mistakes as a hokage, showing her level-headedness and keen eagerness to keep things balanced and maintained properly.

Ad

Shizune is also an empathetic listener and a peacemaker, which are great qualities to have as a diplomat. Furthermore, she has a commanding presence and is respected by others while taking a non-threatening approach to communication.

8) Asuma Sarutobi

Asuma is one of the Naruto characters who'd be a perfect diplomat (Image via Pierrot)

As seen in the anime, Asuma Sarutobi is one of the characters who is extremely calm and collected, even when facing imminent death against Akatsuki's Hidan. His level-headedness makes him a perfect diplomat candidate, along with the knowledge he gathered from traveling to other places, as one of the Six Guardian Ninja.

Ad

Along with a political heritage as the son of the Third Hokage and a pragmatic thinker, Asuma is one of the most viable candidates who can take up and execute perfectly the job of a diplomat.

7) Darui

Darui is one of the Naruto characters who'd be a perfect diplomat (Image via Pierrot)

One of the few characters who were created to take the job of a diplomat, Darui from the Naruto series, is one of the most viable candidates on that list, with several qualities that suit the criteria. From being even-tempered to culturally inclusive, Darui has shown many leadership qualities throughout the series.

Ad

Furthermore, Darui does not rely on antics to earn respect and prove his point, but has a very straightforward approach. He also has minimal ego, which will also make him one of the most popular on this list, as a likable and honest person.

6) Hiruzen Sarutobi

Hiruzen is one of the Naruto characters who'd be a perfect diplomat (Image via Pierrot)

The Third Hokage, Hiruzen Sarutobi from Naruto, already has a political background advantage going into this list as a Naruto character who'd be a perfect diplomat. He was arguably the most experienced political leader in the entire series, which gives him a massive advantage and clearly reflects upon his capabilities when it comes to major decisions and maintaining relations.

Ad

Along with being well-educated and articulate, Hiruzen is also universally respected due to his role as a Hokage. Though taking some controversial decisions, as with the Uchiha Clan, Hiruzen has shown strategic restraint, which is a key quality of a successful diplomat.

5) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi is one of the Naruto characters who'd be a perfect diplomat (Image via Pierrot)

From a strategic genius to a long-term visionary, Itachi Uchiha from the Naruto series is a perfect candidate who'd become one of the best diplomats. While Itachi holds a stoic personality and rarely interacts with others, he holds immense emotional depth underneath and knows how to and when to act.

Ad

He wasn't naive and understood what needed to be done with the Uchiha clan, despite his direct and emotional connection with matters, which shows his willingness to do the right thing and his level-headed deductive skills.

4) Minato Namikaze

Minato is one of the Naruto characters who'd be a perfect diplomat (Image via Pierrot)

The only reason for Minato Namikaze from Naruto being lower on this list is due to the lack of political influence and screen time missing from the narrative of the series. However, despite his short and tragic cameo in the series, he was a well-respected individual admired by several others from the series.

Ad

Minato sacrificed himself for the people of Konoha, which is a statement that proves his worthiness on its own. Furthermore, Minato is well known for his intelligence, moral clarity, charismatic personality, and his universal respect- all the qualities befitting of a successful diplomat.

3) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi is one of the Naruto characters who'd be a perfect diplomat (Image via Pierrot)

One of the most iconic characters from the series, who is widely remembered for his contributions throughout the series, Kakashi Hatake from Naruto, would be a perfect diplomat. His becoming the Sixth Hokage after the war, despite there being several other candidates, is one of the statements the series itself made regarding his political intelligence.

Ad

While being one of the most intelligent characters in the entire series, Kakashi also has a personality that is both charismatic and respected by others, making him a great communicator. Kakashi also maintains a cool head when it comes to handling matters, which is a great quality for a masterful diplomat.

2) Gaara

Gaara is one of the Naruto characters who'd be a perfect diplomat (Image via Pierrot)

Gaara from Naruto had one of the most expansive character arcs, which further makes his character even more intriguing and popular in the series. Gaara's redemption arc would be a great example he could use to influence others, along with how he worked hard to earn the respect of others.

Ad

Gaara is very soft-spoken, yet has a commanding presence whenever he communicates with someone, which will work in his favour when resolving political matters. Furthermore, Gaara understands the value of forgiveness, which is great for someone who has to politically resolve matters.

1) Shikamaru Nara

Shikamaru is one of the Naruto characters who'd be a perfect diplomat (Image via Pierrot)

When it comes to who would be the perfect diplomat from the Naruto series, Shikamaru Nara is the go-to choice and a no-brainer. From his impressive intelligence to his on-point strategic thinking, the Sixth and Seventh Hokage's advisor is a winner when it comes to political diplomacy.

Ad

Furthermore, Shikamaru is extremely emotionally grounded and rational when it comes to talking about tough decisions and making decisive choices from a political perspective. His strategic contributions during the war were also some of the feats that furthered his case.

Final thoughts

Naruto characters who'd be perfect diplomats is a very intriguing thought, given the vast narrative of the series. While this list carefully curates some of the most iconic characters befitting the role, several others just missed the mark in some instances.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More