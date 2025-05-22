10 anime characters like Benimaru Shinmon from Fire Force

Intrigued by his immense power and striking personality, fans often search for anime characters like Benimaru Shinmon from Fire Force when exploring other anime series. Benimaru plays a key role in his respective anime series and is titled the "strongest" by others, while also holding the role of the captain of the Special Fire Force's Company 7.

With a display of immense powers and strength as a dual pyrokinetic user that strikes fear into the hearts of many, Benimaru commands respect and recognition with his striking personality. He is truly a force to be reckoned with in the Fire Force anime series. Here are some anime characters from the anime series, who reflect some or many of his personality and power traits.

Rengoku, Madara, and 8 other anime characters like Benimaru Shinmon from Fire Force

1) Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto (Bleach)

Yamamoto is one of the anime characters like Benimaru Shinmon from Fire Force (Image via Pierrot)

The captain-commander of the Gotei 13, Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto from Bleach, has a commanding personality that is similar to that of Benimaru. He is a stoic character who usually stays calm, but flips the switch and becomes a monster when things turn south.

Furthermore, when it comes to the intensity of firepower, Yamamoto and Benimaru can be considered in the same league, with both possessing enough power to eradicate their enemies out of existence.

2) Kyojuro Rengoku (Demon Slayer)

Rengoku is one of the anime characters like Benimaru Shinmon from Fire Force (Image via Ufotable)

A smile that melts the heart, and flames that burn their enemies out of existence, Kyojuro Rengoku from Demon Slayer is an identical match to Benimaru when it comes to showing off firepower that makes others look like amateurs.

Moreover, they also hold a position in their respective anime that reflects authority and commands respect from others, which is well deserved. Rengoku and Benimaru would be an awesome matchup to witness if they ever were to face off in an alternate reality — the sword vs the broom.

3) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Levi is one of the anime characters like Benimaru Shinmon from Fire Force (Image via Mappa)

When it comes to becoming a leader and commanding respect from others, nobody does it as well as Benimaru, than Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan. As squad captain of the Special Operations Squad within the Survey Corps, Levi is well known as humanity's strongest soldier, a title also held by Benimaru.

Furthermore, Levi, despite being a normal human being in a world full of supernaturally strong mythical creatures — the Titans — has accomplished so much that none other have come to par with, pushing himself above the crowd.

4) Natsu Dragneel (Fairy Tail)

Natsu is one of the anime characters like Benimaru Shinmon from Fire Force (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The protagonist of the Fairy Tail anime series, Natsu Dragneel, closely resembles Benimaru in terms of firepower. Furthermore, their similarity also extends to their overwhelming strength and instincts when it comes to fighting.

Both Natsu and Benimaru also show a rebellious and defiant outlook when it comes to following authority. Natsu constantly questions the Magic Council, while Benimaru does not trust the Fire Force's hierarchy system.

5) Gojo Satoru (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Gojo is one of the anime characters like Benimaru Shinmon from Fire Force (Image via Mappa)

When it comes to holding the "strongest" title in their respective series, Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen and Benimaru Shinmon from Fire Force are on a league of their own. Both are powerhouses from their series who command others' respect while also being feared by many.

While their similarity extends to their rebellious nature towards authority, they also serve as protectors in their respective series. Gojo seeks to protect his students like Itadori and Megumi, while Benimaru is the guardian of Asakusa.

6) Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin)

Himura is one of the anime characters like Benimaru Shinmon from Fire Force (Image via Lidenfilms)

Kenshin Himura from Rurouni Kenshin and Benimaru Shinmon from Fire Force are probably the most alike characters in terms of their personality and character arc. While both are forces to reckon with, they choose the peaceful life for themselves, preferring to avoid conflict as much as possible.

Their burdens from the past are also something that works similarly for them, which has also made them take up the role of protecting others. Both have also shown a calm and reserved personality, making them almost like identical twins just from different anime series.

7) Madara Uchiha (Naruto)

Madara is one of the anime characters like Benimaru Shinmon from Fire Force (Image via Pierrot)

Being an absolute powerhouse in his respective series, Madara Uchiha from the Naruto series is considered one of the "strongest" anime characters, similar to Benimaru Shinmon from the Fire Force anime series.

Both are equally feared and respected by everyone else in their series for the immense and absurd amount of strength and powers they hold. They also like to work more independently, like lone wolves, and show off their tactically genius and strategic thinking.

8) Goku (Dragon Ball)

Goku is one of the anime characters like Benimaru Shinmon from Fire Force (Image via Toei Animation)

While more expressive and fun-loving, Goku from the legendary Dragon Ball series can get down to business when it comes to a sheer display of strength and power. Considered as one of the "strongest" in his series, Goku barely loses any fights, just like Benimaru, who is also feared by many for a similar reason.

While both hold immense destructive powers, they also have a sense of justice working for them, keeping them in check. Furthermore, both have a fighting style based on instincts rather than actual forms or techniques.

9) Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling)

Jinwoo is one of the anime characters like Benimaru Shinmon from Fire Force (Image via A-1 Pictures)

When it comes to a list about anime characters like Benimaru Shinmon from Fire Force, and when it's especially based on his title being the "strongest," leaving out Sung Jinwoo from Solo Leveling is a sin. Jinwoo is an absolute powerhouse like Benimaru, who has rarely lost to anyone, earning him respect.

Both show a very calm and collected demeanor entering into battle, but can flip a switch just like that, catching their opponents off guard and becoming ruthless machines of destructive force.

10) Shoto Todoroki (My Hero Academia)

Shoto is one of the anime characters like Benimaru Shinmon from Fire Force (Image via Bones)

Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia is a dual power wielder like Benimaru Shinmon from Fire Force, who can wield second- and third-generation pyrokinetic abilities. Furthermore, Shoto's fire attacks are almost as powerful as Benimaru's and can hold the potential of mass destruction.

Nevertheless, despite both having the power to annihilate, they have chosen the role of doing good rather than evil and have become protectors for others. While Shoto aims to become a hero to help and protect society, Benimaru spends his life being the saviour of Asakusa and the people living there.

Final thoughts

Considered as one of the strongest characters in the series, Benimaru Shinmon plays a key role in the narrative of the Fire Force anime series, especially towards Shinra, the main protagonist. Characters like him, who wield immense powers and choose to use them for good, are often found in several anime series, and continue on to be so, given the ever-evolving nature of the anime industry.

