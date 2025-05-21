5 anime characters who'd be terrible bosses (& 5 who'd be awesome to work for)

When it comes to the possibility of anime characters becoming bosses, it is an intriguing thought, as there are several characters making the possibilities endless. If ever certain characters decided to take up the corporate life and own a company, there will be some who would just be a pain to work for, while others who will just win the "best boss" award.

Here are some anime characters who'd be terrible bosses, often pestering their employees and probably making them leave within a week or so, and others who would be the supportive guide who everyone wants and loves to work overtime for.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Freiza, Makima, and 3 other anime characters who'd be terrible bosses

1) Orochimaru (Naruto)

Orochimaru is one of the anime characters who'd be a terrible boss (Image via Pierrot)

Working for Orochimaru from Naruto is like committing to a lifetime of work with no chance of clocking out. Moreover, the employees would likely have to watch out for their backs, as they could become part of the next experiment.

It is also hard to believe that Orochimaru would actually hold any regard for the well-being of his employees. Controlling bosses is one thing, but Orochimaru would rather control the employee's whole DNA system if possible because of his mad fascination with science.

2) Freiza (Dragon Ball Z)

Frieza is one of the anime characters who is a terrible boss to work for (Image via Toei Animation)

Working for Frieza from Dragon Ball Z is like walking on a thin wire—one mistake from the employee, and they are vaporized out of existence. Moreover, his god-like complex isn't a great outlook as an employer, constantly verbally abusing his employees, as well as showing zero cooperation with them.

Frieza would likely take on the hobby of destroying planets whenever he gets bored, so the employees are always on edge. One mistake and their hometown might just get blown.

3) Sosuke Aizen (Bleach)

Aizen is one of the anime characters who'd be a terrible boss to work for (Image via Pierrot)

While the interview feels like walking into a workplace heaven, it would likely take hardly one week for it to turn into a hell if working under Sosuke Aizen from Bleach. As a master manipulator, Aizen would likely enjoy his time as a boss, keeping his employees under a false sense of security and exploiting their vulnerability.

Moreover, the employees should also watch their backs as they can be stabbed if they tend to trust their boss, as Aizen clearly showed how much he loves to toy with others' feelings and stab them when they drop their guard, like Momo.

4) Makima (Chainsaw Man)

Makima is one of the anime characters who'd be a terrible boss to work under (Image via Mappa)

Known as the Control Devil, Makima from Chainsaw Man would take pleasure in and gladly manipulate her employees into doing her work with zero regard for what they might have to go through in doing so. Be on her good grades, and the employees will be safe.

Additionally, regardless of how many years an employee has served, if they ever act independently, against her wishes or directions, like she ruthlessly did with Power, it may be their final day, setting an example for Denji.

5) Light Yagami (Death Note)

Light Yagami is one of the anime characters who'd be a terrible boss to work for (Image via Madhouse)

Holding a narcissistic and god complex personality, working under Light Yagami from the Death Note series is probably an option people should avoid. One mistake, and the employee's name would be on the list among the many others waiting in line to die of a heart attack or "natural causes."

Furthermore, the employees might also be manipulated into doing his bidding, with no scope of anyone outsmarting him, unless L joins his company under disguise and Near joins shortly after.

Levi, Whitebeard, and 3 other anime characters who'd be awesome bosses to work for

1) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Levi is one of the anime characters who'd be an awesome boss to work for (Image via Mappa)

While not the one who'd go around cracking jokes, Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan would be the kind of boss who does give a pat on the back now and then for a job well done. When it comes to hard work, Levi appreciates every effort made by his employees, no matter how small it may be.

The only thing to keep in mind while working for Levi is to stay disciplined and dedicated towards the work at hand, while also being wary of one's physical fitness, running out, or maybe even swinging out of the cubicle with the ODM gear.

2) Mereoleona Vermillion (Black Clover)

Mereoleona is one of the anime characters who'd be an awesome boss (Image via Pierrot)

A fiery personality and a jump in attitude are what make Mereoleona Vermillion from Black Clover one of the anime characters who'd be an awesome boss to work for. While some of the employees might experience exhaustion now and then due to overworking, they would also receive ample resting time.

The employees would also never be discriminated against, as she is very clear about her appointing process being based on strength and growth and not on one's status. She would also support her employees in their time of need and not just let them suffer on their own.

3) Daichi Sawamura (Haikyuu!!)

Daichi is one of the anime characters who'd be an awesome boss (Image via Production I.G)

Unlike shouting and barking commands, Daichi Sawamura from Haikyuu!! is someone with a personality that the employees would automatically respect, as he would likely lead with a calm authority. Furthermore, if they mess up, Daichi would rather work on figuring out how to rectify it rather than punishing his employees.

Moreover, Daichi is a textbook example of someone who greatly adheres to the idea of teamwork, while also being able to handle chaotic situations like a pro. His balance of discipline and compassion would also reflect extremely well with his employees, bringing out their loyalty.

4) Edward Newgate - Whitebeard (One Piece)

Whitebeard is one of the anime characters who'd be an awesome boss (Image via TOEI Animation)

When it comes to pushing and supporting their employees to do their best, no one comes as close to Edward Newgate, aka Whitebeard, from the One Piece series. Rather than barking orders at others while sitting on his chair, Whitebeard likes to lead by example, which in return also gains the employees' respect for him.

Whitebeard would likely be the boss who pats his employee's back for a job well done, while also occasionally scolding them like a parent so that they can improve and avoid the same mistake twice.

5) Roy Mustang (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Roy is one of the anime characters who'd be an awesome boss to work for (Image via Bones)

Rather than mindlessly invest time in work, Roy Mustang from Studio Bones' Fullmetal Alchemist series is someone who relies on strategic thinking and is a true visionary. He is also someone who puts his team above himself, which would also earn him his employees' respect.

Roy isn't someone who actively intrudes into his employees' lives and is well aware when and where to give them space. To lighten the mood, he might also crack a joke every now and then, putting his employees at ease during their shifts while working for him.

Final thoughts

Anime characters as bosses is a very intriguing idea, as it puts into perspective how some popular characters would perform if they were to start a company. This article also reflects how the employees would feel working under them, with some trapped for life, while others enjoy their tenure and might apply to renew their contracts.

