5 Naruto characters who inherited a signature Jutsu (& 5 who made their own)

The Naruto universe boasts several ninja techniques that are commonly known as Jutsu. They can be further divided into subcategories like Ninjutsu, Taijutsu, Dojutsu, and more. Since not even legends like Madara Uchiha and Hashirama Senju are capable of performing each known Jutsu to its full potential, each shinobi has to learn the Jutsu they can perform best and which align with their bloodline.

Each shinobi is capable of performing multiple Jutsu depending on their combat and intellectual prowess. However, most of them generally get attached to one particular Jutsu and make it their signature move. This Jutsu can either be inherited or created. Follow along as we list 5 characters who inherited their signature Jutsu, and 5 who created their own.

Rock Lee and 4 other characters in Naruto who inherited a signature Jutsu

1) Konohamaru - Fire Release: Ash Pile Burning

Konohamaru was a menace in his childhood who only wanted to cause trouble for his grandfather Hiruzen Sarutobi, the Third Hokage of Konoha. However, everything changed the day he met Naruto, who subsequently became his idol and big brother. Konohamaru learned many things from Naruto, from Rasengan to Harem Jutsu.

On the other hand, Konohamaru also admired his uncle Asuma Sarutobi. Konohamaru being trained by his uncle was not shown in the anime, but the former learned and mastered the latter’s Fire Release: Ash Pile Burning to a great extent behind the scenes.

2) Yamato - Wood Release - Great Forest Technique

𝙕𝙔𝙋𝙃𝙀𝙍  @ZYPHER_YouTube Is it just me or does yamato gets very less recognition for his amazing kekkei genkai wood release? Is it just me or does yamato gets very less recognition for his amazing kekkei genkai wood release? https://t.co/S3ab6ozzmq

Yamato wasn’t a Senju and his actual lineage also remained a mystery. He was the only surviving child of the sixty children abducted by Orochimaru as test subjects in Naruto. Infused with Hashirama cells, Yamato was the only shinobi in Konoha with the Wood Release Kekkei Genkai after Hashirama Senju, who inherited the bloodline limit naturally.

Yamato was capable of performing many powerful Wood Release techniques. He even managed to master the Wood Release: Hokage-Style Sixty-Year-Old Technique - Kakuan Entering Society with Bliss-Bringing Hands.

However, Yamato’s most common and go-to Jutsu, which he inherited from the First Hokage, is Wood Release - Great Forest Technique. It transforms his arms into big trees and can even turn them into numerous spear-like piercing weapons.

3) Rock Lee - Front Lotus

Lee performing Front lotus on Gaara in Naruto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot/Viz Media)

Might Guy and Rock Lee have something akin to a father-son relationship. It is even evident in the anime that Lee seems to be among Guy's most cherished students, alongside Neji Hyuga and Tenten. To become like his master, Lee trained physically and also managed to learn the Eight Gates, due to his lack of utilizing chakra.

Rock Lee made Taijutsu his specialty and tried to learn as many techniques as he could from his master. Lee inherited the Front Lotus from Guy, which only those who could unlock at least the first of the Eight Gates could perform.

4) Darui - Lightning Release: Black Panther

Darui was one of the most cherished students of the Third Raikage in Naruto. Due to his immense prowess and strength, Darui was chosen by the Third Raikage to serve as the Raikage Support Platoon along with C. Impressed by Darui’s potential, the Third Raikage ultimately passed on his unique Black Lightning to the former.

Not much is known about the usage of this ability by the Third Raikage, but Darui incorporated it into his skillset and created Lightning Release: Black Panther. Without inheriting the Third Raikage’s Black Lightning, Darui would never have been able to create this technique, which is why it belongs in this list.

5) Anko Mitarashi - Hidden Shadow Snake Hands

Anko, in her Genin days, became one of the most prominent students and the greatest disciple of Orochimaru. Anko has hence learned many of Orochimaru’s signature techniques. Being a Tokubetsu Jonin, she is also the most highly skilled Kunoichi of Konoha. Like her master, most of Anko’s ninja techniques revolve around utilizing or summoning snakes.

Anko attained impressive mastery over her techniques as she continued to hone her skills. She even scared Orochimaru by using the Twin Snakes Mutual Death Technique. However, Anko’s most common Jutsu that she inherited from her master is the Hidden Shadow Snake Hands, which summons several snakes from under her sleeves to attack her targets or restrain their movements.

Orochimaru and 4 other characters in Naruto who created their own Jutsu

1) Kakashi - Chidori

Kakashi using Chidori in Naruto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot/Viz Media)

Before the Chunin exams, Kakashi was placed in Team Minato alongside Obito Uchiha and Rin Nohara in Naruto. Under the leadership of Minato Namikaze, Kakashi has learned many powerful techniques and impressive combat strategies. Kakashi also managed to master Rasengan with ease due to his prowess in Ninjutsu.

However, Kakashi’s natural affinity was Lightning Release, so he began combining Rasengan with lightning. Instead of getting the result he desired, he accidentally created one of the most deadly Lightning Release techniques. Kakashi later passed on this technique to Sasuke Uchiha.

2) Orochimaru - Living Corpse Reincarnation

Orochimaru, one of the most powerful prodigies that Konoha has ever produced, is feared by the Five Great Nations. The only thing Orochimaru has strived for his entire life is acquiring knowledge from different corners of the Shinobi world. He even betrayed and killed his own teacher, Hiruzen Sarutobi, who was becoming an obstacle in his path.

Orochimaru had a strong affinity for snakes and most of his techniques revolved around summoning and manipulating snakes to do his bid. Although Orochimaru never found a perfect way to become immortal, he created the Living Corpse Reincarnation Jutsu, using which he could transfer his soul to a stronger body once every three years.

3) Tsunade - Ninja Art Creation Rebirth - Strength of a Hundred Seals Technique

Luna ◓ @stellansnox Tsunade: The first and only female Hokage, pioneer in medical ninjutsu and teacher, strongest kunoichi and best medic-ninja during her prime, Legendary Sannin and developer of Creation Rebirth. Tsunade: The first and only female Hokage, pioneer in medical ninjutsu and teacher, strongest kunoichi and best medic-ninja during her prime, Legendary Sannin and developer of Creation Rebirth. https://t.co/HgctJFC5qe

Apart from her brute strength, Tsunade is also known for her proficiency in Medical Ninjutsu. She was the only person in Konoha to create a proper medical organization in Konoha and also introduced laws for Medical Ninjas to abide by with honor. Her proficiency in Medical Ninjutsu helped her come up with the Creation Rebirth to protect the lives of her allies.

Upon mastering the Creation Rebirth, Tsunade was capable of performing the Strength of a Hundred Seals Technique. When Tsunade unleashed this technique, she entered an invincible mode where her body repaired any kind of injury in an instant, allowing her to focus purely on offense.

4) Naruto - Wind Release: Rasenshuriken

Naruto performing Rasenshuriken with his clones (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot/Viz Media)

The protagonist of the show is the biggest late bloomer, who went from being a nobody to a legend in the Shinobi world. During his training period, Naruto lacked focus and control so it took him some time to master Rasengan from Jiraiya. However, at the end of the day, he surprised his master by performing the technique in his own way.

Shortly after he learned how to perform Rasengan, Naruto created a unique and deadly technique called the Rasenshuriken. To perform Rasenshuriken, Naruto provided the chakra and required two of his shadow clones. While one helped to keep the chakra contained, the second clone added the Wind Nature.

5) Sasuke - Lightning Release: Kirin

After learning Chidori from Kakashi, Sasuke created many variants of the technique like Chidori: Sharp Spear and Chidori Senbon. Being an Uchiha, it was expected that Sasuke’s natural affinity would be the Fire Release, but he was more proficient with the Lightning Nature.

Sasuke created Kirin, a Lightning Release technique that allowed him to naturally draw lightning from the clouds and manipulate them with chakra, which looked like a dragon. This Lightning Release technique was so powerful that it reached the ground at 1/1000th of a second, faster than other lightning-based techniques.

