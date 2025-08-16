Does Bambietta get de-zombified in Bleach? Fate explained

One of the most popular sagas from the Bleach animanga verse is probably the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. The arc mainly features the most anticipated battle between the Quincys and Soul Reapers, introducing a plethora of unique characters with iconic powers.Among the Quincies, one of the most iconic groups belonged to the Bambies, a group of five women consisting of Candice Catnipp, Menina McAllon, Liltotto Lamperd, Giselle Gewelle, and their leader, Bambietta Basterbine. Fans have often been asking if Bambietta will ever return to life and be de-zombified. No, Bambietta never gets de-zombified, although she does survive.Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Bleach anime and manga. This article may also contain canonical mention of gore and violence. Readers' discretion is advised.Bambietta's fate in the Bleach series, exploredBambietta Basterbine was first introduced in the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War arc as a part of Yhwach's army and the leader of the Quincy group, the Bambies. After arriving at the Seireitei as a part of the Quincy's first invasion, Bambietta was met by the captain of the 7th Division, Sajin Komamura. While they retreat, Bambietta comes back for the second invasion, with the motive to kill Sajin.While she faced off against many other adversaries, like the captain of the 5th Division, Shinji Hirako, it was Sajin in his immortal Dangai Joe Bankai form, who defeated Bambietta. While she was still in disbelief, Giselle approached her and killed her. The next day, during a confrontation between Giselle and Yumichika, the former summoned Bambietta's corpse as a zombie.After becoming a zombie, Bambietta was completely under Giselle's control, becoming only a pawn who follows orders. In addition, her once-incredible powers and abilities have significantly weakened, and she has become extremely dependent on Giselle for blood to function. After Bambietta was once again defeated, she was dragged into a cave by Giselle.Bambietta's Vollständig as seen in the Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)To heal herself, Giselle starts consuming Bambietta's fresh blood. When Bambietta opposes her, Giselle proceeds to smash Bambietta's head, killing her once again. While that concludes her story for the main series, it is later picked up in the Can’t Fear Your Own World light novel.In the light novel, it was revealed that both Giselle and Liltotto survived after the downfall of Yhwach. They both kept keeping Bambietta alive, but in her zombie form, by Giselle continuously feeding her blood, to later use her as a weapon in future conflicts. It can be safely said that Bambietta does survive officially, but as a zombie, and is never truly restored.Final thoughtsBambietta as a zombie in the Bleach anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)The Bambies have played a pivotal role in the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War arc, especially towards Sajin's character arc. While Bambietta's final status is yet to be revealed in the anime, and is very vaguely revealed in the original series, the Can’t Fear Your Own World light novel delivers an official outcome.Also read:I used to believe Kokushibo was different from Muzan in Demon Slayer, until I realized his true goalChainsaw Man highlights the importance of death through exposing War Devil's plansI can't unsee how Kakashi's Ninken in Naruto were accurate parallels of the Genin boys