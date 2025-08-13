  • home icon
Chainsaw Man highlights the importance of death through exposing War Devil's plans

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 13, 2025 11:30 GMT
Chainsaw Man highlights the importance of death through exposing War Devil
Chainsaw Man highlights the importance of death through exposing War Devil's plans (Image via MAPPA)

The latest Chainsaw Man manga chapter, 211, released on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, titled "War, Panties, Chainsaw", led to the revelation of the War Devil, Yoru's ultimate goal in the series. Along with the revelation, the mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto also explained the importance of the Death Devil and her significance for humanity.

The chapter was a follow-up of the prior events, where, after defeating the Falling Devil, Yoru set out to achieve her main goal. Meanwhile, Denji, who was injured during the fight, was rescued and brought back to a classroom by Fami and the Death Devil.

Yoru's plan in Chainsaw Man correlates to the Death Devil's existence

As mentioned earlier, in the latest Chainsaw Man manga chapter 211, Fujimoto used the Death Devil, or "Li'l D", to narrate the importance of death's existence and what the War Devil, Yoru's ultimate goal, is. Following up on the previous events with the Falling Devil's defeat, Denji was brought to safety by the Death Devil and Fami, when the explanation was presented.

According to the Death Devil, Yoru was out killing Devil Hunters and gathering an army of Devils, after gaining strength from the war between America and the Soviet Union. Furthermore, America rediscovered nuclear weapons from scratch, even after the Chainsaw Man devoured the Nuclear Weapons Devil, which provided her strength.

It was explained that the War Devil's main objective in the series was to start an endless World War II after erasing the Death Devil. While Denji exclaimed it would be a good thing if Death were erased for everyone, the Death Devil explained it would be a "Nightmare Scenario".

A panel from the Chainsaw Man manga chapter 211 (Image via Shueisha)
If Death were erased, all living things would cease to die from any means, like old age, diseases, fatal injuries, and more. Humans who hate each other and hold grudges will continue to live on for eternity, starting a never-ending cycle without death as a stopping point in the picture. All the chaos and conflict would boost the War Devil's powers, and she will continuously grow stronger forever.

The Death Devil is intertwined with the Prophecy of Nostradamus, where it is said that she will arrive in July 1999 and wipe out the entire human race when her powers activate. However, as Li'l D explained, in her efforts to stop the prophecy, she changed the future into a rather worse one.

With the explanation and Li'l D proving that she is the Death Devil, Denji agrees to join her and Miri to stop the War Devil from bringing in the chaos. Fujimoto has essentially laid out the foundation for Yoru, the War Devil, to become the main antagonist for part two of the Chainsaw Man manga series, with the latest narration about the importance of death and Yoru's goal in the series.

Final thoughts

A panel from the Chainsaw Man manga chapter 211 (Image via Shueisha)
The latest Chainsaw Man manga chapter 211 has turned out to be one of the most significant chapters in the recent narrative. While it explicitly states the ultimate goal of the War Devil, Yoru, it also portrays her as the main antagonist of part 2. Furthermore, the Death Devil's significant role in the series' narrative is also explained, correlating it with the War Devil's plans.

Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

