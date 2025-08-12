Chainsaw Man chapter 211: Death Devil reveals War Devil's goal as Denji decides to trust her

With the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 211, the manga finally revealed the exchange between Denji and the Death Devil. As Denji refused to believe what Li'l D had to share about her real identity and the prophecy, Miri Sugo knew what would convince him.

The manga's previous chapter saw Yoru realize that she had become strong because America had reinvented nuclear weapons from scratch. Moments later, she defeated the Falling Devil and donned a new look. Elsewhere, Denji woke up at his school and met the girl he knew as Fami.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Chainsaw Man chapter 211: Denji questions Li'l D's true identity

Denji as seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 211 (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 211, titled War, Panties, Chainsaw, opened with Li'l D explaining to Denji that she and the Famine Devil, the real Fami, had carried him to the school together. While the real Fami was asleep on the floor, Li'l D informed Denji that she was the actual Death Devil and went by the name "Li'l D."

As expected, Denji thought Li'l D was being ridiculous. That's when he remembered about Asa and asked Li'D what happened to Yoru. The Death Devil then explained to Denji that America's reinvention of nuclear weapons had essentially heightened the fear of war worldwide. As a result, the War Devil had grown stronger than she had anticipated.

Miri Sugo as seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 211 (Image via Shueisha)

While Li'l D didn't know where Yoru was, she knew the latter was killing Devil Hunters and gathering a Devil Army. With that, Li'l D added that Yoru planned on turning Denji into a weapon to erase the Death Devil.

If Yoru were to succeed in her plan, all living beings would cease to die from any and all phenomena, be that old age, illness, fatal injury, and so on. As expected, Denji believed that such a development would be ideal for everyone except them. However, Death Devil expressed that it would be a nightmare scenario.

According to the Death Devil, a world without death was the War Devil's ultimate goal, as she was trying to start a never-ending World War II. This would lead to undying humans in all parts of the world to hate and hurt each other for eternity.

The Death Devil further added that, originally, her powers were supposed to activate and wipe out mankind. However, her numerous efforts to stop the prophecy changed the future, making it an even worse one.

Li'l D as seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 211 (Image via Shueisha)

While Death Devil's monologue piqued Denji's interest, he believed the story was "too much of a stretch." Additionally, he questioned Li'l D's identity; while she called herself the Death Devil, Denji merely viewed her as a cringey, weird girl.

That's when Miri Sugo interrupted their conversation, doubling down that Li'l D was indeed the Death Devil. Given the time that they would expend trying to convince Denji about Li'l D's real identity, the Longsword Devil hybrid asked the Death Devil to show Denji her belly to make quicker progress.

Li'l D immediately raised her uniform, showing Denji the slit in her belly. However, Denji wasn't interested in the Death Devil's cut-open stomach and kept staring at her, eventually agreeing to trust her.

