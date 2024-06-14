Chainsaw Man: Fujimoto gives tough competition to Akutami by treating Denji the same way as Yuji

With the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 168, the manga series revealed the aftermath of War Devil's kiss with Denji. Fans were expecting the events to take a much more horrendous turn, traumatizing both Denji and Asa. Fortunately, manga creator Tatsuki Fujimoto spared fans with a chapter that saw War Devil Yoru revealing Asa's feelings for Denji.

The surprising thing is that, despite the developments in the manga chapter being good for Denji from a romance perspective, he was still in the pits as he was unbeknownst to the co-existence of Asa and Yoru in the same body.

Hence, fans began to compare Denji to Yuji Itadori from Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga. With that, fans had concluded that Tatsuki Fujimoto was a tough competitor for Gege Akutami when it came to traumatizing his protagonist.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Why did fans compare Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto to Gege Akutami?

As anime fans know, since the start of Jujutsu Kaisen, the series' protagonist, Yuji Itadori, has gone through a lot. He lost his grandfather Wasuke Itadori, friend Junpei Yoshino, teachers Nanami Kento and Satoru Gojo, and his sworn brother Choso. Itadori also had to witness Nobara Kugisaki get mortally injured and Megumi Fushiguro losing his body to Ryomen Sukuna.

To make matters worse, Itadori, who wished to help people experience a proper death, was forced to kill hundreds of people by Ryomen Sukuna. Overall, Yuji Itadori has been living a horrible life ever since he found the talisman for the King of Curses. From the looks of it, manga creator Gege Akutami does not seem like he will turn his treatment of Itadori down a notch anytime soon.

Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

With such developments, it has become evident to fans that the manga creator does not like his protagonist and has done everything possible to make his life hell. The only reason the character was still alive was because he was the protagonist, and the creator needed his existence to end the story as he wished.

Having established Gege Akutami as a manga creator who wished to put his main character through hell, fans believed that Chainsaw Man manga creator Tatsuki Fujimoto was close to Akutami when it came to putting his main character, Denji, through hell.

Denji, as seen in the Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

This is because, similar to Itadori, Denji has been living a horrible life from the beginning. While it did seem like things had turned the right way for him for some time, it was a ploy by the Control Devil Makima, who had orchestrated Denji's fun life to groom him. She even declared that she only cared about Chainsaw Man and not Denji.

Denji, as seen in Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Fortunately, Denji was able to defeat her later. However, that wasn't enough for Tatsuki Fujimoto, as he did not stop taking away every good thing he gave to Denji at the start of the manga's second part. Denji lost his pets and had no idea about Nayuta's whereabouts.

In addition, Tatsuki Fujimoto put Denji through another traumatizing event alongside Asa Mitaka, all while leaving him confused about his situation and forcing him to contemplate his life.

