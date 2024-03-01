Chainsaw Man Chapter 156 sees Makima's fate come full circle with Denji's current situation

With the release of Chainsaw Man Chapter 156, the manga took a surprising turn as Denji was detained by Public Safety. To make matters worse, he was not just detained but also dismembered to make sure that he could not get away from the Tokyo Devil Detention Center. But considering the events that took place previously in the manga, it seems like life has come full circle for Denji.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 156 depicted how Denji had been asleep for a week. Right as he woke up, he wanted to see Nayuta. Unfortunately, Yoshida had no idea about her whereabouts. Moreover, after Denji turned into Chainsaw Man, Yoshida could not help him. Hence, Denji was taken to a facility where he was to be dismembered and detained.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 156: Makima's fate falls upon Denji

Denji cutting down Makima (Image via Shueisha)

As all Chainsaw Man manga fans know, the series' first part ended with Denji defeating Makima. Following that, he left Public Safety and began raising Nayuta, the reincarnation of the Control Devil, as his younger sister.

While all this sounds very glorious for Denji, the truth is that the way he defeated Makima was too gruesome. Makima, the Control Devil had formed a contract with the Prime Minister of Japan in return for working for the government. As a result, any fatal attacks inflicted on Makima were automatically transferred into an appropriate ailment or illness on a random citizen of the country.

Makima as seen in the Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

This made it impossible for Denji to defeat Makima as no matter how many times he cut her down, she would get back up. Hence, Denji tricked Makima into believing that he had been defeated. Then, he made use of Power's blood to manifest a chainsaw, using which he cut down Makima.

Unlike other situations where Makima was able to regenerate quickly, the chainsaw made from Power's blood slowed down Makima from healing quickly. Nevertheless, that too, wasn't enough to defeat Makima as she could still regenerate albeit slowly.

Denji eating Makima in Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Thus, Denji bypassed Makima's contract with the Prime Minister. The contract was to only work if Makima was to be inflicted damage on. Hence, Denji bypassed it by not harming Makima but showing his love for her.

He did so by committing cannibalism, which effectively meant that he was becoming one with Makima. This prevented Makima from regenerating back to herself.

Denji as seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 156 (Image via Shueisha)

Now, in Chainsaw Man Chapter 156, Denji has come to experience the same fate that he dealt to Makima. To consume Makima's body, Denji had to dismember her and eat her body parts every day as a meal. Compared to that, what Denji is currently going through in the manga, while horrible, isn't as gruesome because he is only being detained and not eaten.

The reason he is being detained is the same as Makima. No Public Safety officer was realistically capable of killing Denji or defeating the Control Devil Pochita. Hence, as evident from Chainsaw Man Chapter 156, they are forced to dismember him and isolate his body parts.

