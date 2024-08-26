Yuji not healing himself anymore against Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen may have made him even more dangerous

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 likely made the fandom extremely happy as it featured Nobara Kugisaki's return. With an unknown status till now, creator Gege Akutami finally dropped the bomb and reintroduced her at a vital moment. Moreover, with her using her Straw Doll Technique on Ryomen Sukuna's final finger, the showdown is drawing close to an end.

While the chapter was brilliantly written, fans picked up a detail that might spell further doom for the Demon King. As stated by Sukuna himself, Yuji hasn't used the Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT) to heal himself for a while now. He continues to soak up the damage dealt to him and returns it all the same. This seems a little uncanny and could hint at something below the surface.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji's refusal to heal might have made him more dangerous to Sukuna

Yuji was first seen using RCT in chapter 248. This surprised Sukuna as he was curious about how the teen had learned it within a month or so. The fight continued from there, and Yuji once more took damage before Choso rushed to his aid and directed him to heal himself through Blood Manipulation.

However, since then, the pink-haired teen has been relentlessly throwing punches at the King of Curses, completely disregarding the damage he himself takes. While it might seem like Yuji is on high adrenaline as he can feel the tide of battle turn, there might be something more to this.

The popular consensus from the fandom suggests the seemingly obvious — Yuji might be running on Cursed Energy (CE). He has been fighting for a while, and given his fighting style, most of his attacks have CE imbued in them. Moreover, he just used Domain Expansion for the first time, which likely caused a substantial drain on his CE reserves.

Other fans feel that using RCT requires a fair share of concentration/focus. Yuji will have to step back and take a moment to do that. It might seem wise to heal up, but it will also allow Sukuna to do the same, which will be counteractive to all the damage he has done. Further, they feel that instead of focusing on healing, Yuji is locked in on defeating Sukuna for good.

This is being likened to when Maki took a jab at Sukuna. Instead of focusing on healing, Sukuna put all his effort into offensive and fighting back against her. That made him more dangerous as his attacks were far more powerful. He was taking less caution and was bent on incapacitating her for good.

More interestingly, some Jujutsu Kaisen fans feel that this whole thing is part of Yuji's technique, i.e., the more damage he takes, the greater his CE output and the more damage he can dish out. Accordingly, Yuji might be on a different high, having soaked up a lot of hits. Additionally, unlike others, his Domain looks peaceful, so if he gets hurt within it, the pain/damage turns into CE output for him, which he can release at any time.

