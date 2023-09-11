Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 27: Release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 27 will be released on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 12 am JST. After another week's break since the last update, the release of chapter 26 brought intriguing developments and finally showed Saki, Chono, Asakura, and Tateha leaving for their Summer Study camp session. As the chapter came to a close, Saki confronted Chono regarding him and Asakura.

With that, the chapter came to an end, fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of the next chapter. However, since an illustration previous chapter has been released after a chapter for a while, readers can anticipate this to happen next week and the story continuing after another week. As such, the release date and time are subject to change.

Chono might give an answer to Saki in Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 27 regarding him and Asakura

Release date and time, where to read

As previously stated, on September 17, 2023, readers worldwide will be able to access Ryoma Kitada's Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 27. However, publication dates and times differ because of time zone differences.

International readers will be able to read Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 27 on the Manga Plus website and the Shueisha mobile app. In addition, Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 27 will be free to read since the manga is free and doesn't require any membership packs or offers.

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 27 will be available on the dates and times listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 8 am, Saturday, September 16, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 11 am, Saturday, September 16, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 4 pm, Saturday, September 16, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 pm, Saturday, September 16, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 pm, Saturday, September 16, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 9 pm, Saturday, September 16, 2023

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 am, Sunday, September 17, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12:30 am, Sunday, September 17, 2023

A quick recap of Yumeochi Dreaming Chapter 26

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 27 release date (Image via Ryouma Kitada/Shueisha)

Following the release of the previous chapter, fans saw Chono arrive at the Tokyo station for his Summer Study Camp session. Saki soon arrived, but because she had never been on a trip before and was excited, she brought several board games with her. Chono then asked and took Saki's bag, which was large and full of games.

Shortly after, Tateha and Asakura arrived at the station, with the latter bringing many souvenirs. Following that, Chono questioned Asakura about her diet, to which she replied that she had given up and was looking forward to the next time when someone would assist her. The four then boarded a train, and as soon as they were seated, Asakura began to open the lunch, while Tateha placed an order for four bears.

Chono initially disagreed when Tateha ordered bears, but Saki, Tateha, and Asakura didn't hold back and drank anyway. Following this, by the time the train arrived at Shin-Osaka station, all three had fallen asleep. While Tateha and Asakura managed to wake up and leave on their own, Saki was unable to, so Chono assisted Saki. However, while he was assisting her, she asked Chono about the pool day and if she and Asakura kissed each other.

What to expect from Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 27?

As seen in the previous chapter, the four have gone to their Summer Study camp session. In Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 27, fans may see that the four enjoy their camp. However, since Saki confronted Chono about him and Asakura in the previous chapter, viewers may also expect to hear from Chono. In any case, Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 27 appears to be getting more exciting for fans.

