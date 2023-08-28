Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 26: Release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Yumeochi Dreaming Chapter 26 will be released on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 12 am JST. After a week's hiatus since the last update, Chapter 25 of the manga, titled I Feel a Faint Lip-to-Lip Contact Just Now, has finally been released.

Fans of the series saw Chono successfully pull Asakura out of the pool in the latest chapter. In addition, Asakura declined Chono's request for help with her diet and exercise regimen, though she appreciated that he had thought to ask her. The chapter also saw some other developments.

With that, the chapter ended, and readers are looking forward to the release of Yumeochi Dreaming Chapter 26. But since an illustration has typically been published after a chapter for a while, readers should count on this to happen and the story to continue after another week. If not, it is safe to consider this a short-lived trend.

Summer Study Camp session might be the major highlight of Yumeochi Dreaming Chapter 26

Release date and time, where to read

Ryoma Kitada's Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 26 will be published on September 3, 2023, and will be accessible to readers everywhere. However, due to time zone differences, publication dates and times are subject to change.

International readers can read Yumeochi Dreaming Chapter 26 on the Manga Plus website and the Shueisha mobile application. Furthermore, reading chapter 26 of Yumeochi Dreaming will be free as the manga is open access and doesn't require any membership packs or offers.

The following dates and times will mark the release of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 26:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 8 am, Saturday, September 2, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 11 am, Saturday, September 2, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 4 pm, Saturday, September 2, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 pm, Saturday, September 2, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 pm, Saturday, September 2, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 9 pm, Saturday, September 2, 2023

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 am, Sunday, September 3, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12:30 am, Sunday, September 3, 2023

A quick recap of Yumeochi Dreaming Chapter 25

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 26 release date (Image via Ryouma Kitada/Shueisha)

As the previous chapter was released, viewers saw Chono dive into the pool to save Asakura and successfully pull her out. However, as Chono pulled Asakura out, she could not regain consciousness for some time, as she had awoken from her dream in the real world. Nevertheless, Asakura quickly fell asleep in the real world and awoke in her dream.

As soon as Asakura opened her eyes, she thanked Chono for saving her. On the other hand, Chono started to worry about Askaura's health and questioned if her toned physique was the cause. Asakura was pleased that Chono had commented on her lean physique.

However, Asakura assured Chono there was no need for concern because this happened only in her dream and not in the real world. Then Chono expressed his concerns about how they don't know its effect on real-world bodies. Asakura concurred with Chono that he had a point. Chono then inquired whether he should prepare her diet plan, given that he has been assisting Saki and Tateha with their academic work.

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 26 release date (Image via Ryouma Kitada/Shueisha)

However, Asakura declined Chono's request, stating that he knows nothing about girls or diets, and thanked him for asking. Afterward, as the four departed for their homes, Asakura was seen with Saki, telling her that sleep studying is risky and that she should also stop doing so. Following this, the chapter ended with the last panel displaying the beginning of the Summer Study Camp session.

What to expect from Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 26?

Fans can anticipate Yumeochi Dreaming Chapter 26 to feature the Summer Study Camp session as the chapter's major highlight since they already saw that the session had begun in the previous chapter. Aside from that, it will be intriguing to see if Chono, Saki, Tateha, and Asakura have fun between the sessions.

