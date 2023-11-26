Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 61 release date and time, where to read, and more

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 61 will be released on December 19, 2023, at 12:00 am PT worldwide. Izuna and Takemina’s Summer Dare quest indeed took a dreadful turn as they almost got themselves killed in their attempt to escape the frightening mansion. Seeing them reunite with the others has been a relief, and now, with enough fuel that they gathered, the gang will hit the roads again.

As the latest installment to the series has put an end to the Haunted Manor of the Dead arc, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 61 will now focus on the upcoming adventures focusing on the goals of Akira and others coming to fruition. Follow along with the article to learn more about the next chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga spoilers.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 61 release date and time for all regions:

Below are the exact dates and times for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 61 for all regions alongside the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Tuesday, December 19, 2023 8 am Central Time Tuesday, December 19, 2023 10 am Eastern Time Tuesday, December 19, 2023 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, December 19, 2023 4 pm Indian Standard Time Tuesday, December 19, 2023 8:30 pm Central European Time Tuesday, December 19, 2023 5 pm Australian Central Time Wednesday, December 20, 2023 2:30 am

Where to read Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 61

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 61 and all the latest chapters of Haro Aso’s zombie goodness will be available to read exclusively for fans globally on VIZ Media’s official website. For fans on the go, the manga can also be accessed on the VIZ Manga app. MangaPlus and other pertinent manga-reading websites have yet to license the series

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 60: A brief recap of

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 60 (Image via VIZ Media)

As a solution to their escape from the horrifying Yamagami manor, without getting caught by the killer, Takemina proposed the idea of infusing his gambling skills and devising a strategy to escape. From his experience and knowledge, Takemina explained to Izuna how dealers in casinos manipulate customers by avoiding breaking banks and giving them big payouts just to keep them playing longer.

With how the dealers trick the customers by showing them hope, Takemina inferred that the exit from the manor could be a trap. This theory eventually turned out to be true after the killer, Sugizo, inadvertently killed his grandfather as soon as he stepped out of the exit door.

Sugizo eventually ran into the duo, but they somehow made an escape and hid themselves in one of the coffins. Later, Takemina and Izuna got out of the box and decided to look around for another exit, but unfortunately, they were caught. Izuna tried to distract Sugizo, which turned out to be an embarrassing move.

Suddenly, Takemina discovered that the ceiling of the underground tunnel was unstable, so he cheered for Sugizo and asked him to squash Izuna with all his strength. As soon as Sugizo lifted his heavy wooden mallet with immense force, he was crushed and immobilized by the cascading debris

Later, the duo found fuel and headed towards the others. En route, Izuna confessed to Takemina that he was a cool person to be around in a pinch.

What to expect from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 61

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 61 will see Akira and others embarking on a whole new adventure to accomplish their unique goals. Moreover, with how the previous chapter ended, it is possible that the next installment will explore more about Takemina and Izuna’s bond, especially considering the romantic spark observed between them.

The latest chapter will also see how Akira and Shizuka deal with certain situations together as a couple. Undoubtedly, their friends will playfully tease them throughout these experiences.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 61.

