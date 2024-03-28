Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Chapter 65 release date and time, where to read, and more

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Chapter 65 will be released on April 18, 2024, at 12:00 am PT worldwide. Zombies in a space station undoubtedly would be an unanticipated, horrifying nightmare for any space enthusiast who has just experienced space exploration in an apocalypse. The latest installment had fans breathing a sigh of relief after unveiling that Akira and others are all safe and sound.

After a successful launch, it was uplifting to see the characters finally gazing at the beautiful earth from space, which made them forget for a second that the zombie apocalypse ravaged their world. As Akira and others are en route to another major threat, the anticipation for what’s on the horizon is reaching a fever pitch.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga spoilers.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Chapter 65 release date and time for all regions

The release dates and times for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Chapter 65 for all regions with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Tuesday, April 18, 2024 8 am Central Time Tuesday, April 18, 2024 10 am Eastern Time Tuesday, April 18, 2024 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, April 18, 2024 4 pm Indian Standard Time Tuesday, April 18, 2024 8:30 pm Central European Time Tuesday, April 18, 2024 5 pm Australian Central Time Wednesday, April 19, 2024 1:30 am

Where to read Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Chapter 65

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Chapter 65 and all the latest installments of Haro Aso’s magnum opus will be available to read exclusively on VIZ Media’s official website. Fans of the author can also find his other popular manga, like Alice in Borderland, which ended its run in March 2016.

Fans opting for an on-the-move experience can access the latest installments of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead through the VIZ Manga app. MangaPlus and other popular manga-reading platforms have yet to include the series in their libraries.

Also read: Will Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead end after Akira completes his lis?

A brief recap of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Chapter 64

View from space, as seen in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Image via Haro Aso/Viz Media)

After a successful launch, Akira and others found themselves in space, and they were flabbergasted by the breathtaking view. With Ukaji’s dream fulfilled, he got emotional with tears in his eyes that weren’t dropping due to the zero gravity. Akira finally realized how beautiful his father’s dream of space exploration was and wished that he could experience the same one day.

Back at the space station, everyone was thrilled as the mission marked the culmination of years of efforts that persisted even during the zombie apocalypse. Suddenly, the thrill and happiness faded after the scientists and engineers learned that the parachute module of the orbital trajectory wasn’t working, making the return of the passengers back to Earth an impossible task.

Suddenly, Ukaji proclaimed that they still had a way to survive. Ukaji asked the scientists to contact the International Space Station to get clearance for docking. Unfortunately, the I.S.S. didn’t respond, so Ukaji authorized the docking procedure to begin. After arriving at the floating research station, Akira and others got suspicious of the eerie absence, suspecting whether the I.S.S also got infected.

What to expect from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Chapter 65

Akira and friends boarding the International Space Station, as seen in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Image via Haro Aso/Viz Media)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Chapter 65 will likely feature space zombies, who are none other than the former astronauts on the I.S.S. Akira, and others will be devastated to learn that there is no one who could help them return home.

However, with Ukaji on their side and with combined team efforts, they might likely pull off a great adventure that will prove that Akira and his friends can face any challenge.

