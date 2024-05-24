Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 67 release date and time, where to read, and more

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 67 will be released on June 18, 2024, at 12:00 am PT worldwide. After the month-long wait, Haro Aso’s ongoing zombie-goodness manga resumes on Akira and the gang’s latest adventure, which takes place in the International Space Station.

Given the cliffhanger of chapter 65, where Akira and Shizuka discover files on the Z virus at I.S.S’ Umbriel corporation laboratory, the anticipation for what comes next skyrocketed.

After almost five years since the manga debuted, the latest installment shed light on the truth behind the zombie virus, which came as a devastating revelation to the protagonists.

However, it was not just the details on the virus that were the major highlight of the previous chapter; it was also something that Ukaji was hiding from everyone. Read on to learn more about Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 67.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga spoilers.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 67 release date and time for all regions

Below is the complete list of release dates and times for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 67 for all regions with the respective time zones:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Tuesday, June 18, 2024 8 am Central Time Tuesday, June 18, 2024 10 am Eastern Time Tuesday, June 18, 2024 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, June 18, 2024 4 pm Indian Standard Time Tuesday, June 18, 2024 8:30 pm Central European Time Tuesday, June 18, 2024 5 pm Australian Central Time Wednesday, June 19, 2024 1:30 am

Also Read: Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead season 1 ending explained

Where to read Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 67?

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 67 and all the latest installments of Haro Aso’s manga will be available to read exclusively on VIZ Media’s website. For those desiring an on-the-move experience can access the latest chapters of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead through the VIZ Manga app.

A brief recap of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 66

Expand Tweet

Chapter 66 kicked off from where it left off in the previous installment, resuming Akira and Shizuka’s encounter with Umbriel Corporation’s laboratory on I.S.S. Shizuka and Akira were shell-shocked after learning that it was Umbriel who made the virus. As per the documented details, the Zodiac space probe collected asteroid samples for the I.S.S. after its six-month journey.

The scientists eventually discovered the presence of an unknown virus within the unaltered samples, which they named “Z,” after the Zodiac space probe. The highly infectious and aggressive virus could multiply and spread all over the brain in a few minutes.

Also Read: Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead season 2

Through gene manipulation, the scientists tried to create a symbiont that would peacefully coexist within the host's body, helping them recover from even incurable diseases. Umbriel was trying to create a new antidote for humanity’s survival.

However, the question about how the Zombie apocalypse took place was paused to continue in the next chapter, and the narrative shifted toward Ukaji and Takemina.

While fixing the solar panel of the I.S.S., Takemina was flabbergasted by the amazing view of Earth. Eventually, when he was discussing the scientific-fiction subject, he asked Ukaji if he believed in psychic powers.

Ukaji responded by saying that he could travel in time. Presuming that it was a joke, Takemina asked Ukaji what the future looked like, to which he answered by saying that he didn’t have to know, with a sense of sadness on his face, subtly implying that he was not lying.

Also Read: Where did Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead season 1 end in manga

What to expect from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 67 (speculative)?

Takemina seeing Earth from space for the first time (Image via Viz/ Haro Aso)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 67 will explore the truth behind Ukaji’s claims of being a time traveler.

Although it can be taken that he bluffed to see the tense look on Takemina’s face, the manga has a reputation for shocking the audience with each cliffhanger. Fans can brace themselves once again, as the narrative is likely to explore time travel if it's real in the world of Zom 100.

The chapter will also see Akira and Shizuka discover how the zombie apocalypse started and other details that could help them in their fight against the zombies.

Stay tuned for news and updates on Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead and all your favorite anime and manga series as 2024 progresses.