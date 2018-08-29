Asian Games 2018 : Sandeep Kumar to open Indian challenge on Day 12

Race walker Sandeep Kumar will open the Indian challenge on Day 12 of the Palembang Asian Games 2018, as India aims to better their gold medal tally.

He will be followed by the equestrian riders Kaevaan Kevic Setalvad and Zahaan Kevic Setalvad, who will vie for another historic medal in the equestrian event as they compete in the elimination rounds of the men's individual jumping event.

Can the Indian paddlers immortalize their 2018 Asiad campaign?

The duo will be followed up by the Indian paddlers, who shall aim for another historic medal in the singles' category. The women's squash team will also complete their pool stage against Hong Kong.

The women squash players will compete in the semifinals for another historic medal on debut, and the Indian men's hockey team compete against Malaysia.

Coach Harendra Singh's boys haven't forgotten the shock loss to Malaysia in Guangzhou 2010 semifinals, and they shall look forward to avenge that humiliation in style.

Can Indian men's hockey join the women's team in the journey for Gold tomorrow?

Discus throwers Seema Punia and Sandeep Kumari aim for ultimate glory in the women's discus throw. Seema, who shocked everyone by clinching a historic gold in Incheon 2014, will be looking to defend that in style.

Middle distance runners Chitra Unnikrishnan and Monika Chaudhary will compete in the women's 1500m. Likewise, Manjit Singh, who surprised everyone with an 800m gold medal, will gun for double glory in Men's 1500m, along with compatriot Jinson Johnson.

The four runners shall be followed up by Govindan Lakshmanan, who will compete in the Men's 5000 m. Having suffered the brunt of being disqualified in the 10000m despite winning the bronze medal, Govindan will give it his all to ensure that the mistake is not repeated.

Can the women's relay team win their 4th consecutive gold on a trot?

While the men's relay team shall vie for a medal after years, the women's team will aim for a fourth consecutive gold medal since Doha 2006.

Following is a summarized lineup [All timings as per IST]:-

4:30 a.m.:- Athletics [Finals - Men's 50 km. race walk] 6:30 a.m.:- Equestrian [Eliminations - Men's Individual Jumping] 8:30 a.m.:- Table Tennis [Preliminaries - Men's Singles and Women's Singles] 9:30 a.m.:- Squash [Women's Team Preliminaries - INDIA vs. Hong Kong] 10:00 a.m.:- Bridge [Semifinals - All pairs' categories] 4:30 p.m.:- Field Hockey [Men's Team Semifinals - INDIA vs. Malaysia] 5:30 p.m.:- Athletics [Finals - Women's Discus Throw] 5:40 p.m.:- Athletics [Finals - Men's 1500 m. and Women's 1500 m.] 5:50 p.m.:- Athletics [Finals - Men's 5000 m.] 6:30 p.m.:- Athletics [Finals - Men's 4*400 m. Relay Team and Women's 4*400 m. Relay Team]