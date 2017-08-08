Athletics: Wlodarczyk hammers field to take third world title

by Reuters 08 Aug 2017, 01:18 IST

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Women's Hammer Throw Final – London Stadium, London, Britain - August 7, 2017. Anita Włodarczyk of Poland celebrates winning gold. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Anita Wlodarczyk hammered home her dominance to win a third world title at a canter on Monday, clinching the hammer gold at the World Championships.

The Pole had been the one to beat going into the competition. With two Olympic titles to her name, the world record holder has not been beaten since early 2014.

After a slow start she took the lead on her fourth throw in the London Stadium, with a 77.39 metre effort, and clinched gold with 77.90. "I am happy and see you next time," the 31-year-old told the crowd.

China’s Zheng Wang won her first world medal by throwing 75.98 to claim silver. Despite three no-throws in the final, Wlodarczyk’s compatriot Malwina Kopron’s first attempt of 74.76 was enough to secure her the bronze medal, and a best ever finish at senior level.

(Reporting by Christian Radnedge; editing by Ossian Shine)