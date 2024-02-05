New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2024 results: Noah Lyles and Gabby Thomas take top honors

The New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2024, the third World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold event, saw a total of nine meeting records being shattered in Boston on Sunday, February 4.

One of the most impressive performances came from the three-time outdoor world champion Noah Lyles, who clocked a meet record and personal best of 6.44s, to win the men’s 60m event.

In the final, Fred Kerley made a strong start initially, but Ackeem Blake gained the lead and looked set for the win. However, Lyles pulled off a late-race comeback to claim the victory at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2024.

Post his triumph, Noah Lyles stated that he is targeting the World Indoor Championships 2024 crown, with the event scheduled between March 1 and March 3.

Grant Holloway (7.35) lived up to his reputation at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix as he secured a clinical performance over Trey Cunningham (7.49) to clinch the men’s 60m hurdles.

The men’s 400m saw Vernon Norwood from the U.S. taking the title, defeating South Africa’s Zakithi Nene, completing the race in 45.76s. Meanwhile, Canada’s Marco Arop ran a Canadian national indoor record in the 1000m of 2:14.74.

In the men’s 1500m, 20-year-old Hobbs Kessler of the USA (3:33.66) produced a huge upset, defeating the 2022 world champion Jake Wightman, who clocked 3:34.06. While Ethiopian prominent middle-distance athlete Lamecha Girma won the 3000m comprehensively in 7:29.09.

In the women’s 300m, two-time Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas won, running the distance in 35.75s. Tia Jones, a former U20 world champion in outdoors, stunned Nigerian track sensation Tobi Amusan to win the 60m hurdles at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

Tara Davis-Woodhall opened her season at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2024 with a world-leading performance of 6.86 in the women’s long jump.

Meanwhile, the middle-distance events saw Gudaf Tsegay (1500m) and Jessica Hall (3000m), clocking 3:58.11 and 8:24.93, to secure victories.

Results for the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2024

Let's take a look at the results of the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2024, third World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting.

Men's Results at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2024

60m

Noah Lyles (USA) - 6.44 Ackeem Blake (JAM) - 6.45 Ronnie Baker (USA) - 6.54 Fred Kerley (USA) - 6.55 Kendal Williams (USA) - 6.58 Abdul Hakim Sani Brown (JPN) - 6.60

400m

Vernon Norwood (USA) - 45.76 Zakithi Nene (RSA) - 46.15 Champion Allison (USA) - 46.23 Trevor Stewart (USA) - 46.33

1000m

Marco Arop (CAN) - 2:14.74 NR AR Bryce Hoppel (USA) - 2:16.91 Sam Ellis (USA) - 2:17.10 Josh Hoey (USA) - 2:17.23 Mariano García (ESP) - 2:17.97 Ryan Clarke (NED) - 2:18.35

1500m

Hobbs Kessler (USA) - 3:33.66 Jake Wightman (GBR) - 3:34.06 Craig Engels (USA) - 3:37.04 Samuel Prakel (USA) - 3:37.24 Vincent Ciattei (USA) - 3:37.33 Ignacio Fontes (ESP) - 3:37.59

Mile

Jojo Jourdon (USA) - 3:59.87 Drew Griffith (USA) - 4:02.71 Corey Campbell (GBR) - 4:04.10 Clay Shively (USA) - 4:04.55 Adam Burlison (USA) - 4:05.07 Owen Powell (USA) - 4:06.46

3000m

Lamecha Girma (ETH) - 7:29.09 Edwin Kurgat (KEN) - 7:39.38 Brian Fay (IRL) - 7:40.09 Benjamin Flanagan (CAN) - 7:40.19 Andrew Coscoran (IRL) - 7:40.36 Charles Philibert-Thiboutot (CAN) - 7:41.12

60m Hurdles

Grant Holloway (USA) - 7.35 Trey Cunningham (USA) - 7.49 Daniel Roberts (USA) - 7.49 Cordell Tinch (USA) - 7.55 Michael Dickson (USA) - 7.57 Lafranz Campbell (JAM) - 7.66

Long Jump

Carey McLeod (JAM) - 8.20 Jacob Fincham-Dukes (GBR) - 8.02 JuVaughn Harrison (USA) - 7.87 LaQuan Nairn (BAH) - 7.76 William Williams (USA) - 7.73 Jarrion Lawson (USA) - 7.66

Women's Results at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2024

60m

Mikiah Brisco (USA) - 7.10 Celera Barnes (USA) - 7.15 Destiny Smith-Barnett (USA) - 7.16 Zoe Hobbs (NZL) - 7.16 Kiara Parker (USA) - 7.18 Brianna Selby (USA) - 7.30

300m

Gabrielle Thomas (USA) - 35.75 Favour Ofili (NGR) - 35.99 Lynna Irby-Jackson (USA) - 36.05

400m

Kendall Ellis (USA) - 52.77 Raevyn Rogers (USA) - 53.00 Helena Ponette (BEL) - 53.43 Lisanne De Witte (NED) - 53.58 Junelle Bromfield (JAM) - 53.60 Nicole Yeargin (GBR) - 54.29

800m

Samantha Watson (USA) - 2:01.20 Isabelle Boffey (GBR) - 2:01.53 Allie Wilson (USA) - 2:01.84 Carley Thomas (AUS) - 2:01.96 Lorena Martín (ESP) - 2:02.03 Olivia Baker (USA) - 2:02.71

1500m

Gudaf Tsegay (ETH) - 3:58.11 Birke Haylom (ETH) - 3:58.43 Emily Mackay (USA) - 4:05.04 Addison Wiley (USA) - 4:07.32 Esther Guerrero (ESP) - 4:07.67 Danielle Jones (USA) - 4:07.83

Mile

Sadie Engelhardt (USA) - 4:34.45 Allie Zealand (USA) - 4:37.76 Samantha Humphries (USA) - 4:39.11 Ali Ince (USA) - 4:39.74 Lyla Belshaw (GBR) - 4:42.85 Charlotte Bell (USA) - 4:44.39

3000m

Jessica Hull (AUS) - 8:24.93 AR Elle St. Pierre (USA) - 8:25.25 Melknat Wudu (ETH) - 8:32.34 WJR Medina Eisa (ETH) - 8:32.35 Senayet Getachew (ETH) - 8:32.49 Aynadis Mebratu (ETH) - 8:33.01

60m Hurdles

Tia Jones (USA) - 7.72 Tobi Amusan (NGR) - 7.75 Devynne Charlton (BAH) - 7.76 Masai Russell (USA) - 7.84 Christina Clemons (USA) - 7.94 Cindy Sember (GBR) - 8.00

Long Jump

Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA) - 6.86 Quanesha Burks (USA) - 6.64 Ese Brume (NGR) - 6.58 Ruth Usoro (NGR) - 6.47