2018 was tough year due to packed schedule: Saina

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal said Thursday that 2018 was a tough year for Indian badminton as players hardly got any breaks to recover between the tournaments.

"It is definitely a tough year. Throughout there were so many big tournaments and we did not even have time to rest and think about the next event,"Saina said, speaking here.

"We had the Commonwealth Games, then in five-ten days, we had Asian Championships, then within one-two months, we had Asian Games and the World Championships and of course our Super Series events.

"That way, sometimes it is not easy. At times, one does not feel like playing," she said.

Saina was speaking after being appointed as brand ambassador by Rasna for its new range of products 'Rasna Native Haat'.

"But you need to fight it out, wondering what the people and coach will say. The stress is so much that no matter how much a player tries to reach semis or quarters, at times the fatigue level makes you low," she added.

"I am very proud of the result in the Asian and Commonwealth Games and that I could bring medals in both. As the chance comes once in four years, it is something every player dreams of," she said.

At the same time, she stressed, players needed a break.

"I know what people think and how they write about performances of Indian players. I can understand the situation of (PV) Sindhu, (Kidambi) Srikanth...we all have played so many tournaments, somewhere it gets to the body and mind.

"It's not easy to perform back to back. We need a break....there were 17-18 tournaments a year and it's so challenging. Where is the time to even correct yourself?" asked Saina.

Players can make corrections in their game only between the tournaments, she pointed out.

"It gets a little tough for the players but we are trying to adjust to it," she added.

"Next year won't be as tough because we don't have Asian Games or CWG. But then it will be the year before the Olympics....I am happy we are getting a break in between, so that we can work on our mistakes and fitness levels," she said