Aakarshi Kashyap wins All India Junior U-19 tournament

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) India's top ranked under-19 player Aakarshi Kashyap lived upto her top billing as she walloped S Kavipriya to win the girls' singles title of the Yonex Sunrise All India Junior ranking badminton tournament today.

The Chhattisgarh shuttler, who came into the tournament as the top seed, was at her dominating best and got off to a flying start winning the opening game 21-8 quite comfortably.

After the change of ends, she started from where she left as she sealed the second game 21-11 to win the match in just 36 minutes.

The tournament doubled up as selection event for 2018 Junior Asian Team Championship slated to be held in Indonesia in July.

In the boys' singles final, Priyanshu Rajawat of Madhya Pradesh scored an upset victory over fifth seeded Kiran George of Kerala to win title.

Priyanshu, who started as an underdog in the match, won the opening game 21-14 to set the tone. However, the Kerala player bounced back in the second game and won it 21-19 to take the match into the decider.

In the final game, it was Priyanshu who took the lead initially. But George showed great grit and determination to stay in the contest. However, the MP player held on to his lead and went to wrap up the game 21-16 to win the match and clinch the title.

Earlier in the opening match of the day, the duo of Krishna Sai Podile and Sristhi Jupudi registered a hard-fought 21-17, 21-16 victory over the pair of Edwin Joy and Nafeesah Sara Siraj in 35 minutes to win the mixed doubles title