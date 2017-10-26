Badminton greats to converge at Legends Vision World Tour

by PTI 26 Oct 2017, 15:06 IST

Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) International legends, including multiple times Olympic and World Championship medallists Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei, will be sharing the stage with Indian greats Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand during next month's Legends Vision Yonex World Tour here.

For the first time ever, India will witness the coming together of badminton world legends Dan, Chong Wei, Peter Gade, Taufik Hidayat, Lee Yong Dae on November 4 at the Dome at The National Sports Club of India (NSCI).

Supported by Yonex, The Legends Vision Yonex World Tour is a global initiative and was launched in 2015 by some of badmintons greats with an aim to increase awareness and participation in the sport across the globe.

Being the first men's singles player to win two consecutive Olympic gold medals, five World Championships and six All England titles, Lin Dan, 34, is still a force to reckon with on the international circuit standing at World No. 3 today.

At 35 years of age and being one of the most experienced players on the circuit, three-time silver medallist Chong Wei bounced back to become World No. 1 after being close to retirement at one point of time.

Famous for his trick shots and with 22 Grand Prix titles under his name and other victories in the All England and European Championships, Peter Gade is now the head coach of the French National squad.

Former World and Olympic champion, Taufik's powerful stroke making made him one of the most difficult player to face on circuit.

Having won 43 Super Series titles and been World Number 1 with 4 different partners, Lee Yong Dae held the number 1 spot for 104 weeks in men's doubles.

"With Indian badminton evolving over the years, the Legends Vision World Tour will be a great motivator and boost for upcoming badminton players to get up close and personal with their idols," Chief National Coach, Pullela Gopichand said.

"With the likes of Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal making the country proud on the International stage, today we can see India becoming a force to reckon worldwide."

India's top shutters such as Srikanth, Sindhu and Saina will also be a part of this mega event