×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Bengal's top doubles shuttler electrocuted to death

PTI
NEWS
News
18   //    26 Nov 2018, 20:18 IST

Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) Bengal's number one doubles badminton player Trinankur Nag died of electrocution on Monday after suffering severe burn injuries while working in a railway carshed here, an Eastern Railway spokesman said.

The 26-year-old shuttler came in contact with a high tension overhead electrical wire at his workplace in Kankurgachi carshed here on Saturday.

He was under treatment at Eastern Railway's B R Singh Hospital where he died Monday morning, the spokesman said.

Expressing grief at the untimely death of Nag, Eastern Railway General Manager Harindra Rao said if anyone is found guilty of negligence in connection with the incident, the person will be punished.

"He is a part of the railway family and we are deeply grieved," Rao told newspersons here.

Nag, recruited by the Eastern Railway under sports quota, was working at the Kankurgachi carshed for the last four to five years, West Bengal Badminton Association Sekhar C Biswas said.

The only son of his parents, Nag is survived by his parents.

He was a member of the U-19 Indian team for a coaching camp-cum-tournament in Mauritius in July 2011, Biswas said.

The current number one ranked state doubles player, Nag had represented Bengal for many years at junior and senior categories.

"Nag had brought many laurels with his enviable skill and passion for the sport. His absence would certainly leave behind a deep void in Bengal badminton," Biswas said in his condolence message

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Hungarian International: Shuttler Siril Verma bows out,...
RELATED STORY
BWF World Rankings: Sindhu out of top-5 in women's singles
RELATED STORY
Syed Modi International 2018: Saina and Kashyap enter...
RELATED STORY
Syed Modi International 2018: Saina Nehwal looks to win...
RELATED STORY
"We never imagined to win a medal at CWG 2018," says...
RELATED STORY
Korea Masters 2018: Parupalli Kashyap and Sourabh Verma...
RELATED STORY
Vietnam Open 2018: Ajay Jayaram sets up clash with top...
RELATED STORY
BWF Rankings: Sameer Verma rises four spots to 17th,...
RELATED STORY
Dubai International Challenge: Ashmita Chaliha wins title...
RELATED STORY
BWF Rankings: HS Prannoy slips to 13th, Ajay Jayaram...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us