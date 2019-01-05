×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bengaluru Raptors inch closer to semifinals as Srikanth remains unbeaten

PTI
NEWS
News
12   //    05 Jan 2019, 22:36 IST

Ahmedabad, Jan 5 (PTI) Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth combined to take the Bengaluru Raptors to a win over the Saina Nehwal-led North Eastern Warriors at the Premier Badminton League Season 4 here on Saturday.

Saina's scintillating performance in her Trump match could not make much of a difference to her team's fortunes as the Warriors slumped to their second consecutive defeat.

Bengaluru skipper Srikanth took the court against Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk of the North Eastern franchise. The two are tied 2-2 in their head-to-head record on the international circuit and the Thai had even won their last encounter.

But that mattered little as Srikanth was on song throughout this match, notching up a 15-11, 15-12 win -- his fourth win in as many matches this season.

Breaking away from 6-6, the former World No. 1 did not face any more resistance from Tanongsak in the opener, except for the last few points.

An attacking Srikanth then wrested the momentum from Tanongsak, who was leading 8-7, to wrap up the match.

Saina's smashes and her confidence did much of the talking in her Trump encounter against Bengaluru's World No. 59 Vu Thi Trang, whom she had never met before.

Having lost her first match of the season to P V Sindhu, the Commonwealth Games champion was indeed determined to make a statement, which she did with consummate ease.

A clinical Saina went up 8-5 and maintained her lead to get the first game 15-10. In the second, Saina upped the ante to leap to 8-6 before closing it out 15-10, 15-7.

After Saina kept her team in contention with the win, Sai Praneeth dashed whatever little hopes the Warriors had by beating Tian Houwei to complete the victory for Bengaluru.

Advertisement

The former Singapore Open champion regrouped after losing the close first game. In the second game, he raced ahead to 12-5, refusing to give his opponent an inch of space.

The third game was absolutely one-way traffic as Sai never relented and finished off with a 12-15, 15-6, 15-7 win.

Earlier in the day, Bengaluru's former world champion pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan bounced back from a defeat in their last match to grind out a 15-14, 15-11 Trump win over the Warriors' Liao Min Chun and Yoo Yeon Seong.

The Indonesians, who have been ranked No. 1 in the world, had to stave off a spirited challenge from the Warriors pair to take the opening game on a golden point.

In the second game, the lead stayed with Chun and Seong till 10-9 after which the complexion of the match changed and the Trump pair earned with the win

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
PBL 2018: All you need to know about Bengaluru Raptors
RELATED STORY
PBL 2018, Bengaluru Raptors: Time Table, Schedule, Venue...
RELATED STORY
PBL 2018: 3 epic clashes to look forward to in the Pune leg
RELATED STORY
PBL 2018: 3 epic clashes to look forward to in the...
RELATED STORY
10 things to know about India's rising badminton star...
RELATED STORY
PBL 2018: Everything you need to know about the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Malaysia Masters 2019: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth...
RELATED STORY
Kidambi Srikanth pulls out of Syed Modi International
RELATED STORY
Hong Kong Open 2018: Kidambi Srikanth beats HS Prannoy in...
RELATED STORY
3 moments that changed the face of Indian Badminton
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us