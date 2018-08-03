Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Bombay Gymkhana to host two squash tournaments this month

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
30   //    03 Aug 2018, 15:48 IST

Mumbai, Aug 3 (PTI) The Bombay Gymkhana will hold two squash events at its courts here this month.

The two events- 43rd Maharashtra state men's squash tournament and 3rd Indian classic junior open squash tournament- are being held under the aegis of Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) and Maharashtra Squash Rackets Association.

The Maharashtra squash tournament beginning August 6 will see players compete in five different categories -- men's open, men's over 35, men's over 45, men's over 55 and professionals, Championship Director Sumeet Rewari told reporters here.

The top-seed in the men's event is Mahesh Mangaonkar, who is the currently ranked number 3 in India. Abhishek Pradhan is the second seed.

The state championship offers a total prize money of Rs 5.25 lakh with the winner in the men's event getting richer by Rs 1.30 lakh while the runner's up will take home Rs 75,000.

Rewari also said that the Gymkhana has received 513 entries for the Indian Junior Classic Squash tournament -- which will have 10 different categories and will be held from August 11 to 15.

The categories for the tournament are -- Under 11, Under 13, Under 15, Under 17 and Under-19 (each for Boys and Girls), Rewari said, adding the total prize money for the tournament is Rs seven lakh.

Seeding list: Maharashtra State: Men: 1. Mahesh Mangaonkar (MAH), 2. Abhishek Pradhan (MAH), 3. Gaurav Nandrajog (DEL), 4. Abhishek Aggarwal (MAH), 5. Ravi Dixit (HAR), 6. Sandeep Jangra (Services), 7. Ranjeet Singh (UP), 8. Jamal Sakib (UP), 9. Vijay Kumar (TN), 10. Naveen Jangra (Services)

