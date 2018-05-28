China wins its 10th Thomas Cup title after Japan scare

Associated Press NEWS News 28 May 2018, 00:47 IST

NONTHABURI , Thailand (AP) — Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen survived two match points before beating Keigo Sonoda and Yuta Watanabe 17-21, 21-19, 22-20 to give China its 10th Thomas Cup men's badminton title with a 3-1 win over Japan on Sunday.

Li and Liu fought back from trailing 18-20 in the decider to beat the Japanese duo in a 70-minute encounter.

China last won the tournament in 2012.

Japan started in style when Kento Momota stamped his authority over Rio Olympic gold medalist Chen Long 21-9, 21-18, his second win over the fourth-ranked player after the Asian Championships final last month in Wuhan.

Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan put China back on track with a 21-10, 21-18 win over Takuto Inoue and Yuki Kaneko.

Third-ranked Shi Yuqi beat No. 14 Kenta Nishimoto 21-12, 21-17 as China took the lead before Li and Liu sealed victory.

Japan reached both the Thomas and Uber Cups finals. Its women's team beat Thailand 3-0 for their sixth Uber Cup win on Saturday.