Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    China wins its 10th Thomas Cup title after Japan scare

    China wins its 10th Thomas Cup title after Japan scare

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 28 May 2018, 00:47 IST
    42
    AP Image

    NONTHABURI , Thailand (AP) — Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen survived two match points before beating Keigo Sonoda and Yuta Watanabe 17-21, 21-19, 22-20 to give China its 10th Thomas Cup men's badminton title with a 3-1 win over Japan on Sunday.

    Li and Liu fought back from trailing 18-20 in the decider to beat the Japanese duo in a 70-minute encounter.

    China last won the tournament in 2012.

    Japan started in style when Kento Momota stamped his authority over Rio Olympic gold medalist Chen Long 21-9, 21-18, his second win over the fourth-ranked player after the Asian Championships final last month in Wuhan.

    Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan put China back on track with a 21-10, 21-18 win over Takuto Inoue and Yuki Kaneko.

    Third-ranked Shi Yuqi beat No. 14 Kenta Nishimoto 21-12, 21-17 as China took the lead before Li and Liu sealed victory.

    Japan reached both the Thomas and Uber Cups finals. Its women's team beat Thailand 3-0 for their sixth Uber Cup win on Saturday.

    Thomas and Uber Cup 2018: Indian women clubbed together...
    RELATED STORY
    Thomas and Uber Cup 2018: Japan drub India 5-0, Saina...
    RELATED STORY
    We can come back with medal from Thomas Cup: Sai Praneeth
    RELATED STORY
    Groups for Uber and Thomas Cup announced 
    RELATED STORY
    Thomas and Uber Cup 2018: Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy...
    RELATED STORY
    Thomas and Uber Cup 2018: Indian men’s and women’s teams...
    RELATED STORY
    Japan's women defeat Thailand 3-0 in Uber Cup final
    RELATED STORY
    Thomas and Uber Cup 2018: India’s seeding announced
    RELATED STORY
    Badminton Asia Team Championships 2018: Malaysia beat...
    RELATED STORY
    Thomas and Uber Cup 2018: Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy to...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...