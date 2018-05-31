Delhi boy Arshvant finishes runner-up in European C'ships for Kids

Longniddry (Scotland), May 31 (PTI) Delhi boy Arshvant Srivastava was edged out in the closing stages of the third and final round of the US Kids Golf European Championships 2018 as he finished a creditable tied-second today.

Playing in gusty conditions at the challenging Longniddry Golf Club, Arshvant (34-36-33) totaled 103, as against winner Aidan Lawson's total of 101 (33-33-35).

Lawson, the overnight leader, found a birdie on the final hole as Arshvant saw two of his two good birdie putts hang on the lip and did not fall.

In the same age-group, Jeev Milkha Singh's son Harjai Milkha Singh finished Tied-27th with a total of 115 (41-38-36), while another Indian lad Neil Jolly (38-39-36) was Tied-16th with a total of 113.

Arshvant, who is coached by former Indian and Asian Tour pro Amit Dubey, is a student of Genesis Global School in NCR. He was 13th a year earlier in the same Championships.

He had back-to-back birdies on second and third holes and added a third birdie on the sixth. Twice on the seventh and ninth, his birdie putt stopped the edge of the hole, even as the local Gullane-golfer Lawson birdied the final hole to win the title.

The US Kids Golf tournament, which is a global event, is played over three rounds of nine holes each.

Arshvant had nine birdies during the week and was bogey-free in the first and final rounds.

"The double bogey on the first hole on second day and the missed birdies in the final holes today cost me the win, but I am happy to have played well in tough and windy conditions. This was the first time I saw such conditions in a championships," said Arshvant, who plays in Noida and Delhi