Goa National Games in March-April next year: Official

Panaji, Oct 4 (PTI) The much-delayed 36th National Games in Goa will be held from March 30 to April 14 next year, officials said on Thursday.

Sports Authority of Goa (SAG) Executive Director V M Prabhudesai made the announcement after a meeting with visiting officials of the Indian Olympic Association.

Chairman of Games Technical Conduct Committee Mukesh Kumar and his two other IOA colleagues S M Bali and Dhanraj Choudhary visited the state to take stock of the preparedness of the Games which were earlier scheduled to be held next month.

"Opening and Closing ceremonies will be held at PJN Stadium, Fatorda. Opening ceremony will be on March 30 and closing ceremony will be on April 14," Prabhudesai said at a media conference.

Prabhudesai said shooting and cycling events will be held in New Delhi as Goa does not have facilities for these two sports.

"The state government has decided to hold the two sports in New Delhi. Earlier, we wanted to hold them in Kerala but now the GTCC officials have also recommended that there are better facilities in New delhi than Kerala and since the two national federations are also based there, they would be in a better position to assist us and coordinate with us.

"Soon our technical and sports officials will visit the venues in New Delhi and examine the facilities as well as accommodation part. I must emphasize that these two games are being hosted by us. Only difference being that they are being held outside Goa for lack of these two facilities in Goa. They are not being hosted by any another state," he said.

He said five sports -- Rugby, Wushu, Modern Penthatlon, Lawn Bowl, and Billiards and Snooker -- will be added in the Games programme.

"We have requested the Union Government to sanction Rs 225 crores. In the past, the union government has helped us by releasing over 100 crores during and prior to the Lusofonia Games. The athletics stadium at Bambolim was also supported by the Government of India by giving Rs 15 and half crore. We are very positive about receiving the central funds," said Prabhudesai.

"The rest is contribution by the state. The budget is in the range of Rs 400 crores on various components like accommodation, equipment, training of the state teams, transport, food, ceremonies, medical aid, etc