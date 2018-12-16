×
Governor, Tel CM hail PV Sindhu for BWF World Tour Final win

PTI
NEWS
News
17   //    16 Dec 2018, 18:25 IST

(EDS: Adding quotes of governor)

Hyderabad, Dec 16 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor ESL NarasimhanSunday congratulated ace shuttler PV Sindhu for winning the maiden BWF world tour title.

Sindhu's father PV Ramana has described her victory as "amazing" saying that his daughter has proved that she is a "golden girl".

Sindhu became the first Indian to win BWF World Tour Finals at Guangzhou when she defeated Japan'sNozomi Okuhara 21-19 21-17.

Narasimhan, the common governor for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has termed Sindhu's victory as an historic event, an official release said.

The governor said that by winning the BWF finals title, Sindhu made the whole country and both the Telugu states (AP and Telangana) proud of her remarkable achievement.

He wished Sindhu many more successes in the days to come, it said.

In an official release, the Telangana chief minister hailed Sindhu as the "pride" of the country and wished that she would bring many more laurels to the country and the state in future.

PV Ramana described Sindhu's victory as amazing one.

He said, in the year-end, she has proved that she is not "silver Sindhu", but she is a "golden girl" of badminton.

"She had gone there with confidence of winning the title. She beat the top players, who were ranked higher than her. This is an amazing victory and I am very happy about it", he said.

Ramana further said that Sindhu played the matches in a cool manner and with patience. "She played a matured and well-planned game", he added.

"Yes, she created history by becoming the first Indian ever to win World Tour Finals. I am happy (about it)," he added

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
