Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

It's rare but we are contenders in each category: Gopichand

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
63   //    13 Aug 2018, 21:32 IST

Hyderabad, Aug 13 (PTI) India's chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand said that this is a rare occasion when country's shuttlers are medal contenders in each and every category at the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta.

"We hope that we come back with medals and we have moments to celebrate. We go in with a chance in every event and very rarely this happened with the Indian team. We hope that we do well at the Games although this been a tough year for us," Gopichand told reporters at the official send-off ceremony.

The players, the coaches, the support staff all of them put in efforts to be in good shape, he said.

"We are in good shape. Hopefully, we will have some good performances at the Asian Games. We had won a bronze in the women's team event at Incheon."

"We had got some very good results at the World Championships as well. Overall, the entire team is looking good from doubles to singles and hopefully we will have a good shot at all of these medals. I would like to wish the entire team all the best," Gopichand added.

Gopichand further said:"We have the right firepower and the shuttlers are ready to shoulder the nation's hopes. The players have worked hard and their preparations looks positive of a confident show at the Asian Games."

Star shuttler Saina Nehwal said: "All of us have prepared really hard. Last time (previous Asian Games), it was special for Indian women's team as we won bronze and I hope this time we can try our level best to even better it. I wish the full team all the best."

"This time also we will do well like we did in the Commonwealth Games," Saina said.

Rio Olympics Silver medallist P V Sindhu said: "We all are prepared well and are in full form and I think we will definitely give up our best."

The 20-strong Indian badminton squad was given a warm send-off by SportzLive, the official licensee holder of Premier Badminton league (PBL) under the aegis of Badminton Association of India (BAI)

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
"Gopichand Sir is very approachable," says Indian...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: After Aparna Balan, Vaishnavi Jakka...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: "Very less time to prepare but hope to...
RELATED STORY
"We never imagined to win a medal at CWG 2018," says...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Aparna Balan files writ petition...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Gayatri Gopichand, Sourabh Verma make...
RELATED STORY
All India Senior Ranking Tournament 2018: Sourabh Verma,...
RELATED STORY
5 coaches who have turned things around for Indian sports
RELATED STORY
All India Senior Ranking Tournament 2018: Gayatri...
RELATED STORY
Why PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are training in separate...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us