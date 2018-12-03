Jayaram hopes PBL will help turn things around

Pune, Dec 3 (PTI) Shuttler Ajay Jayaram, who has recovered from a hamstring injury, is optimistic that the upcoming Premier Badminton League would bring him happy tidings.

"It's been little tipsy-turvy kind of two years for me. I've been injured most of last year and early this year. I have just started playing from middle of this year. It's gone kind of reasonably well and I have had a few podium finishes in the run-up to the PBL," said the experienced shuttler here Monday.

"I am kind of confident and hoping that PBL turns things around for me in the coming months as well. I am quite excited, it's a new team (Pune7Aces)," Jayaram told reporters after the launch of the new team that will make its debut in the franchise-based league.

The 31-year-old Chennai-born shuttler will have the up and coming Lakshya Sen, Prajakta Sawant and doubles specialist Chirag Shetty, who were all present at the launch, as some of his teammates.

Jayaram, who finished as the runner-up in the Vietnam Open, described Pune as a great team.

"I have done reasonably well with the leagues in the past seasons. And we have a great team with (Olympic Champion Carolina) Marin at the forefront. At some level, we will be depending on her performances, but beyond that we have a very well-balanced team.

"In the doubles, Chirag has done pretty well this year and with the combination of Mathais Boe and Vladimir Ivanov, we have the lethal weapon. In the singles, we have good options with four of us there and the prospects of Pune7Aces are good in this league," added Jayaram.

Actress Tapasee Pannu, who is the co-owner of the franchise, was also present at the media meet.

The PBL starts later this month in Mumbai