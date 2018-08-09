Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Jayaram, Rituparna and Mithun enter quarterfinals of Vietnam Open

Press Trust of India
09 Aug 2018

Ho Chi Minh City, Aug 9 (PTI) Indian shuttlers Ajay Jayaram, Rituparna Das and Mithun Manjunath were through to the quarterfinals of the USD 75,000 Vietnam Open Tour Super 100 tournament here today.

Jayaram, who touched a career-high rank of 13, toppled top seeded Brazilian Ygor Coelho 22-20 21-14 in 34 minutes and will next face Canada's Xiaodong Sheng.

The 30-year-old had reached the finals at the White Nights last month and ended a runner-up at the Korea Open Super Series in 2015.

Former national champion Rituparna beat Chinese Taipei's sixth seed Sung Shuo Yun 21-8 21-14 to set up a meeting with Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan next.

Young Manjunath, who had reached the semifinals at the Russian Open last month, staved off a stiff challenge from Thailand's Adulrach Namkul 18-21 21-13 21-19 in a 56-minute clash.

He will face China's Zhou Zeqi next.

However, it was curtains for Kartik Jindal after he lost 10-21 22-24 to Canada's Xiaodong Sheng.

Up against Coelho, who had defeated HS Prannoy in the World Championship last week, Jayaram opened up a 6-1 lead before managing a 11-8 advantage at the interval.

After the breather, Coelho turned the tables, leading 12-11 but Jayaram again grabbed the advantage to lead 16-13. The Brazilian caught up at 20-20 before the Indian reeled off the required two points to pocket the first game.

In the second game, Jayaram came out firing on all cylinders, leading 5-1. He soon jumped to a 13-5 lead and even though Coelho reduced the deficit to 13-14, Jayaram held his fort to eventually shut the door on his rival

