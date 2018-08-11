Junior golfer Hitaashee wins Hong Kong Junior Championship

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Junior golfer Hitaashee Bakshi emerged victorious in under 13-14 years age category, while compatriots Kartik Sharma and Sunhit Bishnoi finished second and third respectively in the 15-17 category at the Hong Kong Junior Golf Championship.

The championship held at Discovery Bay Golf Club saw participation from about 60 juniors from eight countries.

Six juniors from DLF Golf Academy Nurturing Excellence Programme participated in this year's championship.

"The tournament has been a great experience for all us and I am thankful to our coaches and staff at DLF Golf academy who have guided us through the competition and helped us improve our game. I wish to learn and work on my skills and hopefully repeat such performances in the future," Hitaashee said.

Earlier this year in March, Kartik had attained the No. 1 amateur ranking in the country, while Bishnoi is currently the No. 1 junior golfer in the country.

"DLF Golf Excellence Program has helped me hone my skills and improve as a player. It is through their encouragement and support that we have done so well in the tournament," Kartik said.

"The state of the art training facilities at DLF Golf academy and under the expert supervision of our coaches we have been able to improve our game and will continue to do so