Prannoy crashes out of Indonesia Open

Jakarta, Jul 6 (PTI) Indian shuttler HS Prannoy bowed out of the USD 1,250,000 Indonesia Open after suffering a straight-game loss to All England champion Shi Yuqi in the men's singles quarterfinals of the BWF World Super 1000 tournament here today.

The eighth seeded Indian, who went into the match with a 1-3 head-to-head count, seemed to match Shi Yuqi in the rallies but lacked precision in his finishing touches.

As a result, the third seeded Chinese lead 11-8 at interval in both the games and eventually notched up a 21-17 21-18 win in 39 minutes to reach the semifinals.

In the opening game, Shi Yuqi opened up a 6-3 lead early on before extending it to 8-5 before entering the break at 11-8 when Prannoy failed to reach a shot in the forecourt.

The Chinese reeled off four straight points which Prannoy snapped after pouncing on a return and sending it at the backline.

At 13-17, Prannoy made Shi Yuqi twist and turn on the court before unleashing a smash beyond the reach of the diving Chinese.

A body smash hit Prannoy's face and then he committed an error at the net before Shi Yuqi sent a cross court smash to reach four game points. Prannoy saved one but hit long next as the Chinese grabbed the opening game.

Prannoy grabbed the initial two points but Shi Yuqi came back to turn the tables and soon held an 11-8 lead again at the break when Prannoy hit wide.

The Indian managed to narrow the gap to 16-17 before clawing back at 18-18 after winning a net dribble. But Prannoy hit long and then found net to lose the match eventually