Mumbai shuttler eyes medal at Para Asian Games

Hyderabad, Aug 9 (PTI) Losing a leg in a road accident has not deterred 29-year old Mansi Joshi from pursuing her badminton dream, as she now aims for glory at the forthcoming Para Asian Games in Indonesia.

The Mumbai-born special player is training for the past one month at the famed P Gopichand Badminton Academy here with an eye on honing her skills for the Para Asian Games to be held in Jakarta in October.

Joshi lost her leg in a road accident in December 2011, but that did not deter her from pursuing her dream.

"I have been playing badminton since childhood. So, I picked up the sport again after the disability," she told PTI here.

Joshi got herself a prosthetic leg and began competing in various badminton tournaments, representing the country since 2015, and has won medals too.

The prosthetic leg was fitted in a rehabilitation clinic in Mumbai, she said.

The prosthetic leg she uses is a microprocessor-based one which has sensors, Joshi said.

Asked how she manages to play with a prosthetic limb, she said it's a slow process to practise badminton (on the leg) as the body needs to adapt to it.

She said people in the institution help her in training. "I have been enjoying my days here," she said.

Chief national coach P Gopichand said Joshi is an inspiration even for able-bodied people.

"In para badminton, there is a lot of scope to win medals. Mansi is a hard working person. It's great to see her fight. She is an inspiration to a lot of able-bodied people. I hope she continues to do well," he told PTI.

Joshi said the prosthetic limb she uses is an expensive one and hoped the government would help her with a subsidy.

A GST of five per cent has recently been added on prosthetic limbs, she said.

The prosthetic limb, which costs about Rs 20 lakh, needs to be replaced every five years and it is definitely a burden even on the rich in the country, she said.