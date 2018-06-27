Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

NADA for targeted testing during National Inter State Athletics, to collect 50-60 samples

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News

By Philem Dipak Singh

Guwahati, Jun 27 (PTI) A team of National Anti-Doping Agency has started targeted testing of a small sample size of 50 to 60, putting an end to the confusion over dope sample collection during the 58th National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships here.

Till late in the evening session yesterday, none of the medal winners were called for dope sample collection but it is now learnt that all the top finishers will not be asked for dope testing as the NADA has decided to undergo targeted testing of the athletes.

In fact, it is now learnt that four to five samples were collected yesterday itself. There were seven medal events yesterday.

"We are collecting samples according to our TDP (Test Distribution Plan). We are targeting a sample size of just 50-60 samples," a NADA source told PTI.

This meet assumes significance as it serves as the final selection trial to pick the Indian track and field team for the upcoming Asian Games. Around 750 athletes from all over the country are taking part in this championships.

"We took four to five samples yesterday and we will complete our minimum sample size in the next three days of the meet," the source added.

A couple of dope sample collectors from Kolkata are here and they have been provided with two rooms at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium. The NADA has not sent anybody from its headquarters in New Delhi.

The Athletics Federation of India will select the team for the Asian Games on June 30 and all of them are expected to be dope-tested by the NADA before they leave the country for Jakarta

"Gopichand Sir is very approachable," says Indian...
RELATED STORY
The mystery of the Sidek serve and why it was banned
RELATED STORY
Lodha panel parameters for BCCI set to be implemented on...
RELATED STORY
“Players and umpires are both struggling with the new...
RELATED STORY
5 of the biggest feuds in Indian sporting history
RELATED STORY
"We never imagined to win a medal at CWG 2018," says...
RELATED STORY
BWF Rankings: Kidambi Srikanth drops to seventh, Ajay...
RELATED STORY
Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2018: Draws revealed...
RELATED STORY
All India Senior Ranking Tournament 2018: Sourabh Verma,...
RELATED STORY
All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament 2018:...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us