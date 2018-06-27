NADA for targeted testing during National Inter State Athletics, to collect 50-60 samples

By Philem Dipak Singh

Guwahati, Jun 27 (PTI) A team of National Anti-Doping Agency has started targeted testing of a small sample size of 50 to 60, putting an end to the confusion over dope sample collection during the 58th National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships here.

Till late in the evening session yesterday, none of the medal winners were called for dope sample collection but it is now learnt that all the top finishers will not be asked for dope testing as the NADA has decided to undergo targeted testing of the athletes.

In fact, it is now learnt that four to five samples were collected yesterday itself. There were seven medal events yesterday.

"We are collecting samples according to our TDP (Test Distribution Plan). We are targeting a sample size of just 50-60 samples," a NADA source told PTI.

This meet assumes significance as it serves as the final selection trial to pick the Indian track and field team for the upcoming Asian Games. Around 750 athletes from all over the country are taking part in this championships.

"We took four to five samples yesterday and we will complete our minimum sample size in the next three days of the meet," the source added.

A couple of dope sample collectors from Kolkata are here and they have been provided with two rooms at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium. The NADA has not sent anybody from its headquarters in New Delhi.

The Athletics Federation of India will select the team for the Asian Games on June 30 and all of them are expected to be dope-tested by the NADA before they leave the country for Jakarta