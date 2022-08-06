BAI to conduct 6th season of Premier Badminton League from December 17

The much-awaited sixth season of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) will be held from December 17, 2022 to January 14, 2023.

PBL is one of the world’s top badminton leagues, which is organized by SportzLive — the official license holder of the league under the aegis of the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

The upcoming edition of the league will once again bring exciting world-class badminton action to fans after a break of two years, owing to the pandemic.

“We are thrilled with the return of PBL. It’s a crucial part of Indian badminton and has contributed to the growth of the sport in the country. It has provided a much-needed platform for our young players to showcase their talent on such a huge global platform, and its return is much awaited by the entire badminton fraternity,” BAI president Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was quoted as saying in a press release.

The PBL has emerged as a game changer for Indian badminton since its inception in 2016.

“Indian shuttlers have hugely benefitted from the PBL while playing alongside the world’s greatest players. The budding players have grown in confidence and experience while interacting and I firmly believe the league will give a strong platform to BAI to create a lot more bench strength in the coming times,” said BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra.

The league has witnessed the participation of the world’s biggest names in the last five seasons, including Indian stars Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth.

PBL making comeback after a gap of nearly three years

The last PBL was conducted in early 2020 before the pandemic. The previous editions featured 2016 Rio Olympic champion Carolina Marin, Tokyo Olympic winner Viktor Axelsen, World No. 2 Tai Tzu-Ying and former World No. 1 Lee Chong Wei, among others.

The return of PBL, especially following India's Thomas Cup and Commonwealth Games medals, will definitely pique the interest of sports fans in the country.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far