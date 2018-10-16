×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Panwar wins silver in men's 5000m race walk, boxing challenge ends at YOG

PTI
NEWS
News
14   //    16 Oct 2018, 21:46 IST

Buenos Aires, Oct 16 (PTI) Suraj Panwar clinched a silver in men's 5000m race walk event to open India's medal account in athletics at the Youth Olympic Games but country's boxing challenge ended with quarterfinal defeat of Jyoti Gulia, here.

Panwar won the stage 2 competition by clocking 20 minutes and 35.87 seconds on Monday night but finished second overall.

In a new format, there are no finals in track and field (with the exception of 4km cross-country) in the Youth Olympics and each event is held twice, with results from both rounds counting towards the final standings.

The 17-year-old Panwar had finished second in the first stage in 20.23.30s, behind Patin Oscar of Ecuador.

Oscar, who finished second in Stage 2, won the gold with timings of 20:13.69s and 20:38.17s.

Panwar's total time of 40:59.17s was over seven minutes slower than Oscar's 40:51.86s. Puerto Rico's Jan Moreu finished third to claim the bronze.

This is India's first athletics medal in this edition and third overall. Arjun (men's discus throw) and Durgesh Kumar (men's 400m hurdles) had won a silver each in the inaugural edition in 2010.

"It's a great feeling. I am very happy to have won a medal. I had put in a lot of hard work for the Games. It is my first medal for India," Panwar said after winning the silver medal.

"My next target is to better my performance here and win a medal in the senior level also," he added.

India's boxing challenge though ended at the very first hurdle after former world champion Jyoti (51kg) lost her quarterfinal bout to Italy's Martina La Piana.

Gulia was the lone Indian boxer to qualify for the Games owing to her world title and lost in a unanimous 0-5 verdict to the Italian on Monday night.

The 17-year-old Indian from Haryana was expected to do well at the event given that she was coming off a gold medal winning performance at the Silesian Open in Gliwice, Poland last month.

India's maiden and only set of medals in the Youth Olympics' boxing competition came in the inaugural edition of 2010.

Shiva Thapa and Vikas Krishan delivered a silver and a bronze medal respectively, which remain India's best performance. While Shiva won his silver in the 54kg category, Vikas finished with a bronze in the 60kg division.

In 2014, the best that India managed in boxing was Gaurav Solanki's fourth-place finish. Solanki (52kg) won the gold medal in this year's Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, archer Himani was eliminated from the women's individual recurve event after losing her 1/8 match 4-6 to American Catalina Gnoriega

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Youth Olympics 2018: India Schedule Today; Match List for...
RELATED STORY
PV Sindhu bags India's first Silver in Badminton at Asian...
RELATED STORY
Saina Nehwal settles for historic Bronze at Asian Games 
RELATED STORY
Lakshya Sen becomes the second Indian shuttler to win...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: India Schedule Today, Match List for...
RELATED STORY
3 moments that changed the face of Indian Badminton
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Olympic medallists and who should play them in...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Indian sportswomen of all time
RELATED STORY
5 sports that can help India win double digit medals in...
RELATED STORY
5 of the biggest feuds in Indian sporting history
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us