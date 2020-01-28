PBL 2020: Hyderabad Leg Schedule and Match Timings and telecast details

Premier Badminton League

The Hyderabad leg of the 5th edition of the Premier Badminton League is the last leg of the season. Get ready to catch some amazing action as all the teams have just one thing on their mind: victory.

Over two legs all 7 teams will have to be at the top of their game to secure a spot in the semi-finals and eventually the final.

As per the standings today, the Chennai Superstarz have the lead with 13 points, but you never know which team can swoop up to the top and take their position.In the previous two legs we had seen PV Sindhu dominate her opponents imperiously.

Subhankar Dey had fought tooth and nail to bring victory to his team Awadhe Warriors. Even though he won against his Thai opponent Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk from the North Eastern Warriors, he failed to defeat his countrymen Sourabh Verma.

The Adocks were in full form as they did not let Pune 7 Aces down even once.

Even though Gayathri Gopichand, playing for Chennai, failed to win against her comrade PV Sindhu, she stunned everyone by stealing a game from the mighty Tai Tzu Ying in a thrilling three-setter that eventually went Tai Tzu Ying's way.

Even though the Mumbai Rockets had won both their trump matches, they are yet to win an entire tie.

Here is the schedule for theP PBL 2020:Hyderabad Leg

All timings are as per Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue- Gachibowli Indoor Staduim, Hyderabad

29th January 2020- Tuesday

7:00 pm- Hyderabad Hunters Vs North Eastern Warriors

30th January 2020- Wednesday

3:30 pm- Pune 7 Aces Vs Chennai Superstarz

7:00 pm- Mumbai Rockets vs North Eastern Warriors

31st January 2020-Thursday

7:00 pm- Hyderabad Hunters vs Bengaluru Raptors

1st February 2020- Friday

3:30 pm- Pune 7 Aces vs North Eastern Warriors

7:00 pm- Awadhe Warriors vs Chennai Superstarz

2nd February 2020- Saturday

7:00 pm-Hyderabad Hunters vs Mumbai Rockets

3rd February 2020-Sunday

7:00 pm- Awadhe Warriors vs Pune 7 Aces

4th February 2020- Monday

3:30 pm-North Eastern Warriors vs Chennai Superstarz

7:00 pm-Bengaluru Raptors vs Mumbai Rockets

5th February 2020- Tuesday

7:00 pm-Hyderabad Hunters vs Pune 7 Aces

6th February 2020- Wednesday

7:00 pm-Bengaluru Raptors vs Awadhe Warriors

7th February 2020- Thursday

7:00 pm-Semi-finals 1

8th February 2020- Friday

7:00 pm- Semi-finals 2

9th February 2020- Saturday

7:00 pm- Finals

Where to watch the PBL 2020 in India?

PBL will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 and Start Sports 1 HD

PBL Live Stream Details

Live Stream for PBL will be available on Hotstar.com

