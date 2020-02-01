Premier Badminton League 2020: Awadhe Warriors vs Chennai Superstarz | Preview, where to watch, head-to-head and timings

Top-placed Chennai Superstarz will take on Awadhe Warriors in the 15th tie as part of the Premier Badminton League Season 5.

The Superstarz won their first three ties but faced a defeat in their previous tie against Pune 7 Aces. A fantastic 5-2 win over Hyderabad Hunters was followed up by crucial wins over Mumbai Rockets and Bengaluru Raptors - with identical 4-3 scorelines.

Indonesian Singles specialist Tommy Sugiarto and Lakshya Sen have been absolutely spectacular in the Superstarz' campaign and notably, the rising Indian sensation Sen only faced a defeat at the hands of Pune's K.Y.Loh after he won his previous three encounters.

Chennai decided to play Sathish Kumar Karunakaran in the other men's singles tie against Pune but he faltered on his debut PBL Season 5 match. It is likely that they will stick with Tommy Sugiarto again in the tie against Awadhe Warriors.

The Men's doubles combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Sumeeth Reddy are also expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming tie. Chennai have tried a few combinations in both the men's doubles and mixed doubles category and would want to figure out their winning combination ahead of the business end of the tournament.

A weak link in the Chennai setup was the women's singles match as Gayatri Gopichand lost all of her three encounters. The Superstarz can rest a little easy in this department now as the highly-rated Kirsty Gilmour has joined the camp now.

The Scottish player started her campaign well and won her match against Rituparna Das of Pune. This was a trump match, and hence it helped Chennai salvage two points from this particular tie.

Awadhe Warriors, on the other hand, began their campaign with a closely-contented 4-3 win over North Eastern Warriors. They suffered a 1-2 loss at the hands of Hyderabad Hunters in their next tie but bounced back strongly with a thumping 5-0 win over Mumbai Rockets in their third tie.

Awadhe's mixed doubles combination of Denmark's Christina Pedersen and Hong Kong's Shin Baek Cheol has worked well. The two shuttlers have combined to win two of their three encounters thus far and will be looking to register another win against Chennai. The men's doubles pair of Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol have also worked wonders for Awadhe Warriors. The South Korean pair are still unbeaten in PBL Season 5.

Here is all the information you need to know about day 13, tie 15 and the PBL 2020 Schedule:

Tie: Awadhe Warriors vs Chennai Superstarz

Tournament: Premier Badminton League Season 5

Venue: G. M. C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Date: 1st February 2020

Time: 7:00 PM IST onwards

Head-to-head: Awadhe Warriors 3 - 2 Chennai Superstarz

Where to watch the matches in India?

Awadhe Warriors vs Chennai Superstarz will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

PBL Day 13 Live stream details

Live Stream for PBL Day 13 will be available on Hotstar.com

