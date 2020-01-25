Premier Badminton League 2020: Awadhe Warriors vs Hyderabad Hunters Preview, Where to Watch, Head-to-Head, and Timings

Abhishek Arora

25 Jan 2020

PV Sindhu

The 7th tie of Premier Badminton League 2020 will be played between 2017-18 Champions Hyderabad Hunters and Awadhe Warriors. The encounter will be played at the Babu Banarasi Das U.P. Badminton Academy in Lucknow.

On the Hunt for their first win

Hyderabad Hunters suffered a 2-5 defeat against Chennai Superstarz in their season opener. Vladimir Ivanov and N Sikki Reddy were the first in action against Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Jessica Pugh of Chennai. The Indo-Russian duo lost their encounter 6-15 15-13 13-15.

Up next, ace Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma was no match for Tommy Sugiarto and lost 0-2 to the Indonesian shuttler. Chennai's Lakshya Sen defeated Priyanshu Rajawat 15-6 13-15 15-14 in a nerve-wracking third match to seal the tie.

Sindhu was Hyderabad's only player who managed to win her tie by defeating Gayatri Gopichand 2-0 in the trump match. Lastly, Ben Lane and Sean Vendy displayed a few scintillating strokes in the Men's Doubles match but they were not enough to clinch a victory.

The Hyderabad-based franchise will be in the hunt for their first win of the tournament.

Awadhe Warriors, on the other hand, won their first tie of the season against North Eastern Warriors. Ko Sung Hyun and Christinna Pedersen began proceedings with a 2-1 win over Bodin Isara and Kim Ha Na. Lee Cheuk Yiu then defeated Wong Wing Ki Vincent in North Eastern Warriors' trump match to snatch the lead from Awadhe.

Michelle Li extended the lead for the opposition by registering a 2-0 win over Beiwen Zhang of the USA. The legendary Men's doubles pair of Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheok came to the rescue and helped Awadhe get back into the tie by winning their trump game against Krishna Prasad Garaga and Lee Yong Dae. The overall score was tied at 3-3 now.

Finally, 26-year-old Subhankar Dey punched above his weight to defeat Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk in the decider to ensure a 4-3 win for Awadhe Warriors.

What's in store during Awadhe Warriors vs Hyderabad Hunters?

Hyderabad Hunters will take a lot of positives the first tie despite ending up on the losing side. They are ready to give stiff competition to the Awadhe Warriors, who will be aiming to register their second win on the trot.

Sourabh Verma is likely to lock horns with Subhankar Dey in the upcoming fixture and this will be one of the encounters to watch out for. PV Sindhu's match against Beiwen Zhang will also be interesting.

Here is all the information you need to know about Day 7, PBL 2020 Schedule:

Tie: Awadhe Warriors vs Hyderabad Hunters

Tournament: Premier Badminton League Season 5

Venue: Babu Banarasi Das U.P. Badminton Academy, Lucknow

Date: 26 January 2020

Time: 7:00 PM IST onwards

Head-to-head: Hyderabad Hunters 1 - 3 Awadhe Warriors

Where to watch the matches in India?

Awadhe Warriors vs Hyderabad Hunters will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

PBL Day 7 Live stream details

Live Stream for PBL Day 7 will be available on Hotstar.com

