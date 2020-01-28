Premier Badminton League 2020: Hyderabad Hunters vs North Eastern Warriors | Preview, Where to Watch, Head-to-Head and Timings

Sourabh Verma (Image credits - PBL)

The 10th tie of Premier Badminton League 2020 will be played between 2017-18 champions Hyderabad Hunters and North Eastern Warriors. The Chennai and Lucknow legs have commenced and this will be the first tie at the G. M. C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium to kickstart the Hyderabad leg of the 21-day badminton extravaganza.

The Home team Hyderabad are reeling at the bottom position of the table with just 4 points on board. PV Sindhu and co. will be hoping for fantastic fan support to spur them on to a win in their opening home encounter.

The Hunters began their campaign on the wrong foot and suffered a disappointing 2-5 defeat to Chennai Superstarz in their opening tie. India's top-ranked female shuttler Sindhu was the saving grace and won her trump match against Gayatri Gopichand to rescue a couple of points for Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad-based franchise were then up against a spirited Awadhe Warriors side in their next tie and they managed to force a win. Sourabh Verma, Mixed doubles pair of Vladimir Ivanov and Sikki Reddy, and PV Sindhu ended up on the winning side in their clashes and helped Hyderabad to a 2-1 win against the Warriors. Despite this win, the Rajendra Kumar-coached unit is languishing at the bottom as they only have 4 points.

Michelle Li (Image Credits - PBL)

The North Eastern Warriors, on the other hand, are placed 4th on the table with 7 points on board. They won their first tie 4-3 against the defending champions Bengaluru Raptors. Lee Cheuk Yiu, the Men's doubles pair of Lee Yong Dae and Bodin Isara, and Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk won their respective clashes on the day.

However, Edwin Iriawan's troops faltered against the Awadhe Warriors in their next tie and lost 3-4. Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu and Michelle Li won their respective singles matches to ensure that North Eastern Warriors do not go home empty handed.

Hyderabad Hunters and the side from North East have both won one and lost one of their respective ties till now. The upcoming clash promises to be a thriller with both sides aiming for their second win in PBL 2020.

Key battles:

The women's singles match will likely be played between Indian superstar PV Sindhu and ace Canadian shuttler Michelle Li. This is one encounter no one would want to miss and is sure to be a blockbuster clash.

Another key battle will be the likely encounter in Men's Singles between Lee Cheuk Yiu and Sourabh Verma. Meanwhile, Daren Liew will most probably lock horns with Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk of Thailand in the other men's singles battle in another interesting match.

Here is all the information you need to know about Day 10, PBL 2020 Schedule:

Tie: Hyderabad Hunters vs North Eastern Warriors

Tournament: Premier Badminton League Season 5

Venue: G. M. C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Date: 29 January 2020

Time: 7:00 PM IST onwards

Head-to-head: Hyderabad Hunters 2 - 0 North Eastern Warriors

Where to watch the matches in India?

Hyderabad Hunters vs North Eastern Warriors will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

PBL Day 10 Live stream details

Live Stream for PBL Day 10 will be available on Hotstar.com

