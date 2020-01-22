Premier Badminton League 2020: North Eastern Warriors vs Awadhe Warriors Preview, Where to Watch, Head to Head, and Timings

Abhishek Arora FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Preview Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu was in top form for North Eastern Warrior against the Bengaluru Raptors

The North Eastern Warriors will be locking horns with Awadhe Warriors in the fourth tie of Premier Badminton League 2020. The team from North East have already played a tie but it is the first time the Awadhe Warriors will be seen in action this season.

North Eastern Warriors kickstarted their campaign on a high as they defeated defending champions Bengaluru Raptors 4-3 on the 2nd day of the 21-day badminton extravaganza. They won three of the five encounters, including their trump match, to seal the deal.

Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong was in top form against Bengaluru and defeated Sai Praneeth 15-14 15-9 in straight sets. The Men's doubles pair of Lee Yong Dae and Bodin Isara were also lethal and won their trump match 15-12 15-6 against Arun George and Rian Agung Saputro of Bengaluru.

Also Read: PBL 2020: North Eastern Warriors squad analysis for Premier Badminton League Season 5

Furthermore, Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk displayed scintillating skills in his first match and decimated Brice Leverdez 15-7 15-8.

Overall, the North Eastern Warriors looked a solid unit in their first tie and will be solid competitors for the title in Season 5.

Awadhe Warriors also boast of a well-balanced unit and will be the team to beat in the upcoming encounter. Subhankar Dey and Wong Wing Ki Vincent are likely to play in Men's Singles. Their biggest strength, however, will be the Men's Doubles category with the legendary duo of Shin Baek Cheol and Ko Sung Hyun in their ranks.

The World Championships gold medallists will most likely be chosen to play Awadhe Warriors' trump match. Their match Lee Yong Dae and Bodin Isara of North Eastern will be the highlight of Tie 4.

Also Read - PBL 2020: Awadhe Warriors squad analysis for Premier Badminton League

Advertisement

The likes of Beiwen Zhang and Christinna Pedersen will also be in action to ensure another exciting day for badminton fans at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Awadhe Warriors have defeated North Eastern Warriors on both the occasions the two have met earlier. Last season, Awadhe Warriors thrashed them 5-0. However, their encounter this season is likely to go down to the wire.

Here is all the information you need to know about Day 4, PBL 2020 Schedule:

Tie: North Eastern Warriors vs Awadhe Warriors

Tournament: Premier Badminton League Season 5

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Date: 23 January 2020

Time: 7:00 PM IST onwards

Head-to-head: North Eastern Warriors 0 - 2 Awadhe Warriors

Where to watch the matches in India?

North Eastern Warriors vs Awadhe Warriors will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

PBL Day 4 Live stream details

Live Stream for PBL Day 4 will be available on Hotstar.com

Follow Sportskeeda to get the full PBL 2020 schedule, PBL Points table, latest news & updates