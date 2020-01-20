Premier Badminton League 2020: Preview, where to watch, live stream details and more

Premier Badminton League 2020 trophy unveiling

The fifth season of Premier Badminton League (PBL) is all set to kick off in Chennai on the 20th of January 2020. Four ties will be played at the home of Chennai Superstarz, one of the seven teams participating in the tournament. With the tournament coming to the city of Chennai, it is all decked up as the hosts face off Hyderabad Hunters in the opening tie on Monday. All the teams will play against each other in the round-robin format with the top four teams moving to the semis.

The tournament will then move to Lucknow, for four ties. The last leg of the tournament will be played in Hyderabad, with the semifinals and finals scheduled to be played at the Gachhibowli Indoor Stadium. Apart from the Superstarz, Awadhe Warriors, Pune 7 Aces, Mumbai Rockets, North Eastern Warriors, Bengaluru Raptors, and Hyderabad Hunters will be the other six teams in this edition.

The current BWF World Champion PV Sindhu would be one of the top players to participate in the tournament. She is joined by Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Sheety, B Sai Praneeth and Lakshya Sen among others. Former world number one Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth had pulled out of the tournament earlier.

Here is all you need to know about PBL 2020:

Tournament Name - Premier Badminton League 2020

Duration - 20 January to 9 February 2020

Teams - Seven

Where to watch Premier Badminton League?

The Premier Badminton League 2020 will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD from Monday, 20th January at 7:00 PM (IST).

PBL live stream details

PBL will be streamed live on Star Sports' online streaming platform Hotstar.com as well as the Hotstar app.

