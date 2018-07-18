Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Praneeth crashes out; Subhankar, Ruthvika progress in Singapore Open

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
182   //    18 Jul 2018, 15:51 IST

Singapore, Jul 18 (PTI) Defending champion B Sai Praneeth crashed out of the Singapore Open after suffering a narrow three-game defeat against Japan's Yu Igarashi in the opening round of men's singles competition here today.

Sixth seed Praneeth, who has been out of form of late, went down 21-16 16-21 18-21 to Igarashi in a match that lasted an hour and 11 minutes.

Meanwhile, Subhankar Dey, Ruthvika Shivani Gadde and former national champion Rituparna Das advanced to the second round after notching up contrasting wins in the opening round.

While Subhankar saw off Canada's Jason Anthony Ho-Shue 14-21 21-14 21-16, Ruthvika prevailed over Bulgaria's Linda Zetchiri 21-15 17-21 21-16 and Rituparna emerged victories with Switzerland's Sabrina Jaquet retiring after trailing 3-5 in the opening game.

India's best mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy beat Germany's Jones Ralfy Jansen and Carla Nelte 21-19 16-21 21-12 to enter the second round.

However, it was curtains for former Commonwealth Games bronze medallist RMV Gurusaidutt and young Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka.

Gurusaidutt's fight ended after he went down 14-21 19-21 to China's Qiao Bin, while Vaishnavi lost 19-21 7-21 to Japan's Minatsu Mitani.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also bowed out after their gallant fight ended in a 21-18 13-21 14-21 loss to NG Tsz Yau and Yuen Sin Ying of Hong Kong.

Mandiraju Anilkumar Raju and Venkat Gaurav Prasad also failed to cross the opening hurdle

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Thomas and Uber Cup 2018: Indian men’s and women’s teams...
RELATED STORY
Groups for Uber and Thomas Cup announced 
RELATED STORY
Thomas and Uber Cup 2018: India’s seeding announced
RELATED STORY
Thomas and Uber Cup 2018: India to send depleted squad as...
RELATED STORY
Thomas and Uber Cup 2018: Japan drub India 5-0, Saina...
RELATED STORY
Japan's women defeat Thailand 3-0 in Uber Cup final
RELATED STORY
Thomas and Uber Cup 2018: Indian women clubbed together...
RELATED STORY
Thomas and Uber Cup 2018: Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy...
RELATED STORY
Thomas and Uber Cup 2018: Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy to...
RELATED STORY
Thomas and Uber Cup 2018: Saina Nehwal's former coach...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us