Sameer, Guru among Indians to enter quarters at Hyderabad Open

Hyderabad, Sep 6 (PTI) Top seed Sameer Verma and former Commonwealth Games bronze medallist RMV Gurusaidutt were among the Indian shuttlers who made it to the men's singles quarterfinals of the Hyderabad Open BWF Tour Super 100 tournanment on Thursday.

Sameer, who had clinched the Swiss Open early this year, defeated compatriot Kevin Arokia Walter 21-14 21-9, while Gurusaidutt beat fellow Indian Daniel S Farid 21-14 21-13 in another prequarterfinal match.

Also making the men's singles quarters was Pratul Joshi, who defeated fifth seed Sourabh Verma 14-21 21-13 21-19 in a thrilling contest.

In the women's singles, Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli, seeded fifth, saw off Thailand's Nuntakarn Aimsaard 21-15 21-18 to enter the final eight. She will face Singapore's Yeo Jia Min next.

Rasika Raje also pulled off a 21-19 21-16 win over Hong Kong's Cheung Ying Mei to enter the quarters.

Top seeded mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy also progressed to the quarters after notching up a 21-10 22-20 win over Hong Kong's Yeung Shing Choi and Fan Ka Yan.

S Sunjith and Sruthi KP also qualified for the quarterfinals after beating B Sumeeth Reddy and Arathi Sara Sunil 11-21 21-15 21-11. They will have to get across Indonesian combination of Renaldi Samosir and Hediana Julimarbela to reach the semifinals.

The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, top seeds, defeated Indonesia's Bagas Maulana and Frengky Wijaya Putra 21-13 21-17 to make the quarters. The CWG silver medallists will face Indo-Malaysian combination of Tarun Kona and Lim Khim Wah.

Fourth seeds Arun George and Sanyam Shukla, who had played at the Thomas Cup, beat compatriots Krishna Prasad Garaga and Dhruv Kapila 21-16 21-18 to move to the quarters, where they will square off against Hong Kong's Chan Tsz Kit and Yeung Shing Choi.

Second seeds Arjun MR and Ramchandran Shlok also set up a fight with Malaysian duo of Mohamad Arif Ab Latif Arid and Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub Azriyn after beating Hong Kong's Chang Tak Ching and Yeung Ming Nok 21-16 21-14 in the pre-quarterfinals.

The women's doubles pair of Pooja D and Sanjana Santosh, meanwhile, defeated compatriots seventh seeds Aparna Balan and Sruthi KP 15-21 21-12 21-19. The pair will play third seeds Indonesian combination of Agatha Imanuela and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti.

Aakarshi Kashyap, however, lost 9-21 7-21 to Korea's Sim Yu Jin to crash out of the competition.

Kaushal Dharmamer and Chirag Sen also bowed out of the men's singles competition