Shooting: R R Lakshya Cup 2018 on Dec 31

Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) The 10th R R Lakshya Cup, an international shooting competition, will be held at Karnala in neighbouring Panvel on December 31 where top shooters from across the nation will take part in the mixed event.

The tournament is organised by Lakshya Shooting Club, founded by former ace shooter Suma Shirur.

Shirur said there will be two categories seniors and juniors.

"Earlier, the competition was held only for the club members. But this is the third year, when we have made the tournament an open one. Now shooters from outside also compete in the competition, which will be held in 60 shot format only for Air Rifle category," informed Suma at a media briefing here on Saturday.

According to Suma, the organisers have so far received 38 confirmed entries for the event, where former Indian shooting team coach Prof Sunny Thomas will be the chief guest.

The organisers announced that some of the participants are Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar, who clinched a silver medal in the 2018 Asian Games, Shahu Mane, a silver medallist at the Youth Olympics 2018, Akhil Sheron and Aishwary Pratap Singh.

"The idea behind the competition is to celebrate shooting. Last year's RR Cup winner Deepak Kumar went on to win silver medal at this year's Asian Games. Likewise, Shahu Mane, who won the junior edition of the Cup last year, went on to bag a silver medal at the Youth Olympics held earlier this year. This is a tight competition where all (men and women shooters) compete together," added Suma, who won a Gold at the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games.

The winner in the senior category will go home richer by Rs one lakh, while the winner in junior category will get Rs 50,000