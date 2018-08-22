Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sindhu, Saina get easy draw, singles action to begin tomorrow

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
160   //    22 Aug 2018, 19:51 IST

Jakarta, Aug 22 (PTI) Slotted in different halves of the draw, World Championship silver medallist PV Sindhu and CWG champion Saina Nehwal can only square off in the title round as the singles action in badminton begins, here tomorrow.

Third seed Sindhu will open her campaign against Vietnam's Thi Trang Vu while Saina has been pitted against Iran Soraya Aghaeihajiagha.

Sindhu is expected to have a smooth run till the semi-finals, where she might run into second seeded Japanese Akane Yamaguchi, whom she had beaten the Team event.

Saina though may have to contend with Thailand's fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon.

In the men's singles, India's best bet Kidambi Srikanth has got a bye in the first round but he may run into All England champion Wang Tzu Wei in the pre-quarterfinals.

He is up against Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent in the second round. HS Prannoy has also got a first round bye and will play his first match against Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand.

But he has Keno Momota and Chen Long in his half, so it is not going to be a smooth ride for him.

Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy will clash with Hong Kong's Ng Wing Yung and Yeung Nga Ting in the women's doubles.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also play against Hong Kong pair of Chung Yonny and Tam Chun Hei

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
