×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sindhu, Saina, Marin to go under the hammer for Premier Badminton League

PTI
NEWS
News
23   //    07 Oct 2018, 21:05 IST

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Top shuttlers including Olympic medallists PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, world champion Carolina Marin and former world no 1 Victor Axelsen will headline the players' auction in the fourth edition of the Vodafone Premier Badminton League here Monday.

The auction this year will have an added significance with all players returning to the auction pool for the first time since 2015 with no Right To Match (RTM) cards for any teams as the league expands to nine teams with the addition of Pune Franchise.

A total of 145 players listed from 23 countries will go under the hammer.

Earning himself the tag of 'Icon Player' for the first time based on his phenomenal track record in PBL, men's singles stars HS Prannoy will be in great demand as the teams would look to spend their maximum purse of Rs 2.6 crore in a bid to build a formidable unit.

The other players granted the iconic status include Axelsen, Marin, Nehwal, Sindhu, Srikanth, Yong Dae, Sung Ji Hyun and Son Wan Ho.

The PBL will be held from December 22 to January 13.

There has been a sizeable increase in the number of Indian players listed for the auction -- 67 of them are in fray -- including Asian Junior Champion Lakshya Sen. There would also be a quality Chinese representation with Tian Houwei returning for the second successive year while 2017 world championship men doubles bronze medallist Chai Biao and mixed doubles specialist Wang Sijie making their debut.

According to the rules of the auction, the teams can spend a maximum of Rs 80 lakh on one player. In case of a deadlock, the player will be assigned to a team through a draw of lots.

"The increased interest of top players in the PBL underlines the growing stature of the tournament. The fourth edition of the league is beckoning us and promises to be a far bigger and more competitive affair with the ninth team added to the roster," BAI President and PBL chairman Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The 23-day event will witness nine teams slug it out for a prize purse of Rs 6 crore in five cities with the inaugural rounds being held in Mumbai. Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru will be the other host cities.

A total of 30 matches will be played with seven double headers.

The PBL organisers have also roped in former International Cricket Council Anti-corruption unit head Ravi Sawani as the Chief anti-corruption and integrity commissioner to roll out the anti-corruption policies for the upcoming edition

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
World Badminton Championships 2018: PV Sindhu vs Carolina...
RELATED STORY
World Badminton Championships 2018: Saina Nehwal and PV...
RELATED STORY
China Open 2018: Is a PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal...
RELATED STORY
World Badminton Championships 2018: PV Sindhu assured of...
RELATED STORY
Japan Open 2018: Will there be a PV Sindhu vs Saina...
RELATED STORY
World Badminton Championships 2018: PV Sindhu could meet...
RELATED STORY
PV Sindhu bags India's first Silver in Badminton at Asian...
RELATED STORY
BWF World Championships 2018: Can Saina Nehwal and PV...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018, India in Badminton: Saina and Sindhu...
RELATED STORY
China Open 2018: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us