×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Saina in final of Denmark Open, Srikanth suffers defeat in semifinal

PTI
NEWS
News
134   //    20 Oct 2018, 19:16 IST

Odense (Denmark), Oct 20 (PTI) Top Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal stormed into the women's singles final of Denmark Open with an easy win over Gregoria Tunjung of Indonesia but Kidambi Srikanth suffered a straight game defeat in the men's singles semifinals to bow out of the tournament here on Saturday.

Olympic bronze medallist Saina beat Tunjung 21-11 21-12 in a one-sided semifinal match that lasted just 30 minutes.

Saina will face world number one and nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the summit clash tomorrow.

Tai Tzu has an overwhelming 12-5 career head-to-head record against Saina. Saina last defeated Tai Tzu in 2013 and since then the Chinese Taipei shuttler has been victorious in the last 10 matches between the two.

This year, world number 10 Saina has lost all her four matches against Tai Tzu, the last being the semifinal clash in the Asian Games in Jakarta in August.

In the semifinal match against Tunjung, it was, however, a cakewalk for Saina as she completely dominated from start to finish in both the games.

With Parupalli Kashyap, with whom she is getting married later this year, cheering her at the corner of the court, Saina reeled off easy points one after the other with her Indonesian rival not giving much resistance.

Saina was 10-4 ahead in no time and extended the lead to 17-8 before pocketing the first game in just 13 minutes.

Tunjung gave a semblance of a fight in the second game which lasted a bit longer than the first.

Saina took a 7-3 lead but Tunjung fought back to level scores at 7-7 but there was no looking back for the Indian from there on as she surged ahead with a series of points before pocketing the second game to win the match.

In the men's singles semifinals earlier in the day, Srikanth was completely off-colour, especially in the second game, as he went down tamely to world number one Kento Momota of Japan in 42 minutes.

However, there was not much to separate between the two initially as they were locked 10-10. But from there on, Momota surged ahead by reeling off four straight points.

World number six Srikanth narrowed down the gap to 13-15 but the Japanese continued his momentum to make it 20-13 to have seven game points. The Indian saved three game points but it was just a matter of one shot for Momota to go 1-0 up in the match.

The second game was even worse for Srikanth as he trailed all along from 4-4. There was a brief period of a fightback from Srikanth when he made the score 9-11 but from there on the Japanese was unstoppable as he won the second game quickly to pocket the match

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
PV Sindhu bags India's first Silver in Badminton at Asian...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Can PV Sindhu win India's first...
RELATED STORY
Malaysia Open 2018: Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu progress...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Does PV Sindhu need a sports...
RELATED STORY
Does Sindhu has what it takes?
RELATED STORY
Thailand Open 2018: PV Sindhu cruises into the semi-finals 
RELATED STORY
Saina Nehwal settles for historic Bronze at Asian Games 
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: PV Sindhu progresses to finals
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: PV Sindhu has a strategy in place for...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Saina Nehwal settles for bronze, PV...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us