US Kids Golf Kolkata leg on Jan 3, aims to tap talented kids

PTI
NEWS
News
5   //    01 Jan 2019, 20:50 IST

Kolkata, Jan 1 (PTI) Fifty kids in the age group of six to 18 years will compete for top honours in the fourth leg of the US Kids Golf at the Tollygunge Club on Thursday.

With an aim to tap the talented kids at the grassroots level, the US Kids Golf is making its maiden foray in India with a full Tour consisting of eight tournaments to be held across six cities.

The Kolkata leg will feature 50 competitions in different age groups in boys and girls sections with 20 from outside Kolkata.

Delhi has already three legs, and after Kolkata the Tour will move south with Eagleton Golf Resort Bengaluru, Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club, Hyderabad before Chandigarh Golf Club and Poona Club Golf Course hosting the final two legs.

The winner will be decided on point system as they will make the cut for the World Championship in Pinehurst and European Championship in Scotland later this year, president of US Kids Golf India Rajesh Srivastava said here.

Explaining their vision, he said: "The main aim is to select and identify talented golfers across India and give them proper training and International exposure in Europe and America."

The subsequent edition of US Kids Golf India Tour 2019-20 is slated to be a year-long tour, with zonal and regional tournaments, culminating in a national championship.

"It's about making golf a common man's game. Now it's considered an elite sport. But we at the US Kids want to change the notion. We feel Indian boys and girls are hugely talented. It's about tapping the talent and make it a common man's sport. Everyone should play," he added.

The US Kids Golf is also supplying equipment for juniors at susbsidised rates, he said

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
